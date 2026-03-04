2025 "Renter's Trust Award" Winners Unveiled

Obligo announces the recipients of its sixth annual Renter's Trust Awards, recognizing operators who are redefining fairness, transparency, and the move-out experience.

NEW YORK, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- We're proud to announce the recipients of our sixth annual Renter's Trust Awards!

In a rental landscape where move-out charges too often create tension and uncertainty, these award-winning property management companies are raising the bar. By embracing a modern, tech-enabled approach to deposits, they're reducing friction, preventing negative reviews, and delivering a move-in and move-out experience that doesn't just meet expectations, it genuinely earns renters' trust.

Obligo helps power a more transparent and streamlined rental experience for both properties and renters. The platform enables properties to maintain full protection, reduce bad debt, and offer a compelling amenity to prospective residents, giving renters flexible options allowing them to instead use funds at move-in to save, invest, or spend.

For award consideration, Obligo evaluates a property's deposit deductions (if any), charge repayments, renter sentiment, and more. The Renter's Trust Awards recognizes property management companies that consistently demonstrate fairness, transparency, and accountability, earning a high level of trust from their renters based on these criteria. To ensure statistical rigor, only operators with more than 18 months of activity on the Obligo platform were considered.

The 2025 Renter's Trust Award winners:

"Earning trust, whether it be with our tenants or with owners, or even our employees is something we've been working towards," says Evagail Calvert, Director of Operations at The Arena Group. "So it was exciting to see something that shows we're succeeding."

Shannon Weber, owner of Luna Properties says, "Winning the Renter's Trust Award two years in a row is validating, because our goal is to build relationships with our residents and being recognized for that is a treat. It's validation that hey, what we're doing is working."

"Trust is earned through consistent outcomes, not good intentions," said Roey Dor, CEO of Obligo. "This year's Renter Trust Award winners are showing what's possible when transparency at move-out is treated as a core operating principle. By modernizing deposits and prioritizing renters, they're reducing friction, managing risk more effectively, and elevating the rental experience."

About Obligo

Obligo is a modern replacement for security deposits, using a third-party managed payment method on file instead of upfront cash. Embedded directly into property management software, Obligo simplifies move-in and move-out, reduces disputes, and gives renters flexibility while protecting properties. Founded in 2018, Obligo is setting a new standard for renting across the U.S.

For more information, visit obligo.com .

Press Contact:

Gabby Hayes

Director of Brand Marketing

828.458.4332

[email protected]

SOURCE Obligo