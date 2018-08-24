Browse News Releases Current news releases distributed by PR Newswire, including multimedia press releases, investor relations and disclosure, and company news.
Featured
Aug 24, 2018, 12:02 ET C Spire introduces new Samsung Galaxy Note9 smartphone today
RIDGELAND, Miss., Aug. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- C Spire, a diversified telecommunications and technology services company, launched Samsung's new Galaxy Note9 smartphone today on its "Customer Inspired" 4G LTE network. Consumers can purchase the Galaxy Note9 online at www.cspire.com, in all company retail stores or via phone through Customer Telesales at 1.855.CSPIRE4 for home delivery or pick up ...
Aug 24, 2018, 10:38 ET New Metal Timepiece Debuts From The G-SHOCK Women's G-MS Collection
DOVER, N.J., Aug. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Casio G-SHOCK announces the launch of its brand new, high-end women's line with the debut of a metal women's timepiece to its G-MS collection....
Aug 24, 2018, 08:00 ET
Hotels.com Dives Into The Mermaid Craze With 'Fintastic' Vacation Workouts
NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Move over unicorns, your time is up. Mermaids officially now rule, with three times more people preferring to be a mermaid (13%) than the horned beast (4%)....
Aug 24, 2018, 08:00 ET Redfin Report: San Francisco, Seattle, Los Angeles and San Diego are 2018's Best Cities for Ice Cream Lovers
SEATTLE, Aug. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: RDFN) – San Francisco is the best city for ice cream lovers, with a Walk Score® of 86 and 61 locations to eat ice cream that collectively have an...
Latest
10:00 BST
Internet Marketing Company, fishbat, Shares 4 Psychological Tactics to Include in Your CRO Strategy
10:00 BST New York Web Design Company, Lounge Lizard, discusses the Benefits of Storytelling in Web Design
10:00 BST Digital Marketing Agency, fishbat, Offers 5 Tips for New Restaurants Creating a Marketing Plan
10:00 BST Internet Marketing Company, fishbat, Discusses How Moving Services Companies Can Benefit from A Full-Service Digital Marketing Agency
08:00 BST Germany-based Sveru Sport's Amino4u offers vegan-friendly, easily-digestible amino powder supplement
Most viewed
Jul 02, 2018, 08:00 ETTaco Bell Celebrates Its One-Year Wedding Anniversary
IRVINE, Calif., July 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pop the Mountain Dew® Baja Blast™ because there's an anniversary to celebrate. It's been an entire year since Taco Bell said "I do" to weddings at its...
Jul 02, 2018, 18:11 ETNational Press Club To Observe Moment of Silence For Annapolis Journalists July 5
WASHINGTON, July 2, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- On Thursday, July 5 the National Press Club will join with journalists across the country for a moment of silence to recognize those colleagues......
Jul 03, 2018, 04:13 ETeBay to Offer Thousands of Exclusive Deals on July 17th
SAN JOSE, Calif., July 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Why spend money on monthly membership fees to get deals on the things you want? Beginning the week of July 16th, head to eBay for exclusive deals on......
Journalists and Bloggers
Meeting a deadline? Get story ideas in your inbox.
Our free and easy-to-use journalist tools can help you stay on top of the best story ideas for your beat.GET STARTED NOW
Marketers and Communicators
Connect your story with your targeted audiences.
Reach the media, customers, and investors and achieve your communications goals by leveraging PR Newswire’s multichannel content distribution network and targeting tools.LEARN MORE