Aug 24, 2018, 12:02 ET C Spire introduces new Samsung Galaxy Note9 smartphone today

RIDGELAND, Miss., Aug. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- C Spire, a diversified telecommunications and technology services company, launched Samsung's new Galaxy Note9 smartphone today on its "Customer Inspired" 4G LTE network. Consumers can purchase the Galaxy Note9 online at www.cspire.com, in all company retail stores or via phone through Customer Telesales at 1.855.CSPIRE4 for home delivery or pick up ...