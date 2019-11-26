3x3 Establishes "National Independents' Day," Announces $8 Billion of In-Store Sales Tracked Since 2018

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 3x3, partner to the independent retailer and the marketing solutions provider for brands in the independent channel, has announced "National Independents' Day" to celebrate and emphasize the power of the Independent Beverage Alcohol Channel. 3x3 will celebrate "National Independents' Day" on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving. This year, 3x3 is establishing the special day by announcing a milestone – since launching in 2018, the company through its retailer partners has compiled in excess of $8 billion in in-store, independent channel sales.

"In less than two years, our network of independent retailers has grown across 30 states in the U.S. and into Mexico. The power of our network gives us an unprecedented view into the buying behavior of today's drinking consumer, which lets us offer both retailers and brands new and innovative ways to drive growth and keep this important channel alive and thriving," said Mike Provance, CEO of 3x3. "Due to its fragmentation, the independent channel has long been overlooked by brand marketers. But those days of missed opportunity are over. Crossing the $8 billion mark means 3x3 can build growth solutions customized to the unique needs of the channel."

Independents Day is 3x3's way of recognizing the impact of the independent retailer while informing brands and manufacturers of the opportunity to unlock meaningful growth within the independent channel. Having tracked 250 million shopping baskets, 3x3 is armed with incredible, real-time statistics related to consumer behavior and brand trends on national, regional and local levels.

Noah Friedman, COO of 3x3, added: "This channel represents anywhere between 40% and 60% of sales for most brands and yet it receives less than 5% of their marketing spend. There is a massive opportunity for brands to unlock growth in what we believe to be both the most important and most overlooked channel. While the alcohol industry is placing a huge focus on big box, grocery and online sales, the independent channel continues to be a mainstay of the industry. Beverage alcohol has long needed a one-stop shop solution for this channel and we believe we've finally cracked the code."

3x3 gives its retail partners the toolkit they need to effectively position, price and promote products while bringing new customers into their stores. 3x3 also works with brands and distributors to drive growth through custom marketing programs built on its proprietary dataset.

"3x3 really means what they say. It's a tool that makes your business work smoother; it's a tool to figure out where you should place things, and it's a tool that helps you determine what to order," said Ryan Maloney, longtime 3x3 Retail Partner and owner of the award-winning liquor store, Julio's Liquors. "If somebody is going to support us to make our jobs easier and to actually compete in this changing environment, then you have to become involved with them."

Over the past 18 months, 3x3 has partnered with hundreds of independent beer, wine and spirits retailers in 30 states stretching from Massachusetts to Florida to Texas. With each partnership it develops, the company realizes its vision of a more connected, collaborative, and data-driven ecosystem for independent alcohol sales. 3x3 recently expanded the scope of its solutions for retailers by offering three unique membership tiers, each tailored to the needs of specific types of independent liquor store owners, from single-store operators to larger chains. These solutions arm retailers with both insights and solutions that allow them to make immediate improvements to everything from product selection to placement, promotion and pricing, all while improving customer retention and driving customer acquisition

