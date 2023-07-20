"99 Problems, But Bad Credit Ain't One!" How Dispute AI® is Changing the Face of the Credit Repair Industry with Ease and Innovation

The Groundbreaking Artificial Intelligence Software Solution Seamlessly Helps Consumers Repair Their Damaged Personal Credit Without Any Hard Inquiries

STOCKTON, Calif., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anyone who has suffered a blow to their credit understands just how difficult and tiresome it is to get back on track toward a bright and promising financial future. Countless credit repair companies out there vow to resolve and speedy repair, but those vows typically fall flat due to hard inquiries, ineffective disputes, and high fees. So how can one fix their financial burdens realistically without turning to one of these companies? Introducing Dispute AI®, the artificial intelligence software solution designed to help consumers everywhere repair their damaged credit, instilling hope for a promising future.

In this video, Cassandra explains the functions of Dispute AI® and how it can help consumers.

Unlike credit repair companies, Dispute AI® automatically imports consumer credit reports from all three bureaus without creating a hard inquiry. The brilliant artificial intelligence evaluates which reports need improvements and what can be challenged and generates professional letters to help create effective disputes based on consumer protection laws. Users of Dispute AI® can seamlessly track their progress in the sleek and innovative platform without ever having to hire another credit repair company.

The new product by Credknowledgy, Inc., an industry leader in providing relevant and easy-to-use Credit Monitoring, Score Tools, Budgeting Tools, and Financial Products, Dispute AI® has been strategically crafted to educate, empower, and equip consumers with the tools they need to succeed in repairing their credit without the extra fuss. From cutting-edge AI technology to credit coaching, Dispute AI® is revolutionizing how consumers approach their finances.

"Don't waste your time and money hiring a credit repair company to send generic disputes the 3 credit bureaus can legally reject. Dispute AI® helps you create far more effective disputes than any credit repair company. Because you send them yourself, the credit bureaus won't reject them. Easily create effective disputes for all 3 credit bureaus and improve your credit score with Dispute AI®."

Through proof of concept, dedication to innovation, and unwavering commitment to community, Dispute AI®'s purpose-driven vision has come to fruition.

To learn more about Dispute AI®, please visit: https://disputeaipro.com/

About Dispute AI®

Dispute AI® is a groundbreaking artificial intelligence software designed to help consumers improve their credit reports. Founded in 2021 by National Certified Credit Education Instructor and Expert, Maurice A. Shabazz, the do-it-yourself process empowers individuals to challenge negative items on their credit reports quickly and seamlessly.

Website: https://disputeaipro.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/disputeaipro

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/disputeaipro/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/disputeai

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@disputeai

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@disputeaipro

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/dispute-ai/

For more information or press inquiries, please contact Maurice A. Shabazz at [email protected] or (800) 641-7347

SOURCE Dispute AI®; Credknowledgy, Inc.