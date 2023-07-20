"99 Problems, But Bad Credit Ain't One!" How Dispute AI® is Changing the Face of the Credit Repair Industry with Ease and Innovation

News provided by

Dispute AI®; Credknowledgy, Inc.

20 Jul, 2023, 10:07 ET

The Groundbreaking Artificial Intelligence Software Solution Seamlessly Helps Consumers Repair Their Damaged Personal Credit Without Any Hard Inquiries

STOCKTON, Calif., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anyone who has suffered a blow to their credit understands just how difficult and tiresome it is to get back on track toward a bright and promising financial future. Countless credit repair companies out there vow to resolve and speedy repair, but those vows typically fall flat due to hard inquiries, ineffective disputes, and high fees. So how can one fix their financial burdens realistically without turning to one of these companies? Introducing Dispute AI®, the artificial intelligence software solution designed to help consumers everywhere repair their damaged credit, instilling hope for a promising future.

Continue Reading
In this video, Cassandra explains the functions of Dispute AI® and how it can help consumers.
In this video, Cassandra explains the functions of Dispute AI® and how it can help consumers.

Unlike credit repair companies, Dispute AI® automatically imports consumer credit reports from all three bureaus without creating a hard inquiry. The brilliant artificial intelligence evaluates which reports need improvements and what can be challenged and generates professional letters to help create effective disputes based on consumer protection laws. Users of Dispute AI® can seamlessly track their progress in the sleek and innovative platform without ever having to hire another credit repair company.

The new product by Credknowledgy, Inc., an industry leader in providing relevant and easy-to-use Credit Monitoring, Score Tools, Budgeting Tools, and Financial Products, Dispute AI® has been strategically crafted to educate, empower, and equip consumers with the tools they need to succeed in repairing their credit without the extra fuss. From cutting-edge AI technology to credit coaching, Dispute AI® is revolutionizing how consumers approach their finances.

"Don't waste your time and money hiring a credit repair company to send generic disputes the 3 credit bureaus can legally reject. Dispute AI® helps you create far more effective disputes than any credit repair company. Because you send them yourself, the credit bureaus won't reject them. Easily create effective disputes for all 3 credit bureaus and improve your credit score with Dispute AI®."

Through proof of concept, dedication to innovation, and unwavering commitment to community, Dispute AI®'s purpose-driven vision has come to fruition.

To learn more about Dispute AI®, please visit: https://disputeaipro.com/ 

About Dispute AI®

Dispute AI® is a groundbreaking artificial intelligence software designed to help consumers improve their credit reports. Founded in 2021 by National Certified Credit Education Instructor and Expert, Maurice A. Shabazz, the do-it-yourself process empowers individuals to challenge negative items on their credit reports quickly and seamlessly.

Website: https://disputeaipro.com/ 

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/disputeaipro 

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/disputeaipro/ 

Twitter: https://twitter.com/disputeai 

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@disputeai 

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@disputeaipro 

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/dispute-ai/ 

For more information or press inquiries, please contact Maurice A. Shabazz at [email protected] or (800) 641-7347

SOURCE Dispute AI®; Credknowledgy, Inc.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.