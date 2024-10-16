A Journey Through Time with Korean Heritage: 2024 Visit Korean Heritage Campaign's Promotional Video "Time Traveler's Korea - Changdeokgung Palace Episode" Released

Actress Cho Boah , the 2024 Korean Heritage Ambassador, introduces the significance and beauty of Changdeokgung Palace in the promotional video

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Korea Heritage Service and the Korea Heritage Agency have jointly launched the 2024 Visit Korean Heritage Campaign's promotional video, "Time Traveler's Korea – Changdeokgung Palace Episode," featuring actress Cho Boah, who serves as the official ambassador for Korean Heritage in 2024. The video has been released on October 14.

2024 Visit Korean Heritage Campaign Promo – Time Traveler's Korea: Changdeokgung Palace Episode

Set against the backdrop of Changdeokgung Palace, a key destination along the Royalty Route of the Visit Korean Heritage Campaign, this video follows Cho Boah as she explores the hidden charms of Korea's cultural heritage, seamlessly connecting the past and present. It beautifully captures the harmony of nature and urban life, showcasing the serene and peaceful atmosphere of Changdeokgung Palace, which offers comfort and solace in the midst of busy modern life. The video aims to raise awareness of the unique value of Korea's cultural heritage. It will be broadcast on the campaign's official channels, including YouTube's Korean Heritage Channel, as well as on key platforms in Seoul Station and Incheon International Airport.

Cho Boah, who was appointed as the Korean Heritage Ambassador in May 2024, expressed her honor at being part of this initiative, stating, "It is a privilege to be the ambassador for Korean Heritage at a time when our cultural treasures are being recognized under the new name of "Korea's national heritage" I am committed to promoting the history and beauty of our heritage not only within Korea but also abroad."

This year, the Visit Korean Heritage Campaign rebranded itself to better communicate the value of "Korean Heritage" to both domestic and international audiences. The campaign introduces a wide array of immersive programs that highlight the 10 themed heritage routes and 76 key sites. Notably, starting from October 22, the campaign will feature the Morning Mission Tour of Changdeokgung Palace, "Princess Hwasun," an AR-content-driven program where visitors can experience the morning atmosphere of Changdeokgung Palace while uncovering hidden stories of the Joseon royal family, as featured in the promotional video.

In addition, the campaign actively promotes new and engaging ways to experience Korean heritage through various initiatives such as the "Korean Heritage Passport Tour" and site-specific programs along the heritage routes.

For more information about the Visit Korean Heritage Campaign and the newly released promotional video, "Time Traveler's Korea – Changdeokgung Palace Episode," please visit the official website (kh.or.kr/visit), YouTube's K-Heritage Channel (https://www.youtube.com/@koreanheritage), or Instagram (@visitkoreanheritage).

SOURCE Korea Heritage Agency