A-LIST SONGWRITER LINEUP SARAH HUDSON ("LEVITATING"), LEON THOMAS ("SNOOZE"), HITMAKA ("BOUNCE BACK"), STEPH JONES ("NONSENSE"), DARRELL BROWN ("YOU'LL THINK OF ME"), NEFF-U ("PURPOSE") & MORE SET FOR ONE-DAY LIVE ASCAP EXPERIENCE IN LA ON JUNE 21

NEW YORK, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ASCAP Experience, ASCAP's signature event created to inspire, educate and connect aspiring songwriters and composers everywhere, comes to Los Angeles as a reimagined one-day live edition on June 21. The creator summit will feature popular sessions with a hitmaking lineup including chart-topping songwriters Sarah Hudson (Dua Lipa, Camila Cabello) and Leon Thomas III (Ariana Grande, Rick Ross), multi-platinum rapper and producer Hitmaka (Big Sean, Nicki Minaj), multi-genre writer, singer and vocal producer Steph Jones (Selena Gomez, Kelsea Ballerini), hit songwriter and producer Darrell Brown (Keith Urban, LeAnn Rimes), Grammy-winning producer Neff-U (Justin Bieber, Sia) and more to be announced.

An A-list songwriter lineup with Sarah Hudson (“Levitating”), Leon Thomas Iii (“Snooze”), Hitmaka (“Bounce Back”), Steph Jones (“Nonsense”), Darrell Brown (“You’ll Think Of Me”), Neff-U (“Purpose”) and more are set for upcoming 1-day live Ascap Experience In Los Angeles On June 21. www.ascapexperience.com

Registration for the event is open at www.ascapexperience.com/register .

Set for Avalon in Hollywood, the 2023 ASCAP Experience brings together some of the industry's most successful songwriters for exciting creative exchanges and information on how attendees can transform their passion for music into a successful career. Featuring leading music creators across multiple genres, the 2023 ASCAP Experience offers a jam-packed schedule with sessions including:

The Hitmakers: Some of today's top music creators with recent major success offer inspiration and share practical advice. They'll recount their unique journeys and what kinds of decisions they made to get where they are, as well as talk about some of the tools available to independent music makers that can help them reach their goals.

Some of today's top music creators with recent major success offer inspiration and share practical advice. They'll recount their unique journeys and what kinds of decisions they made to get where they are, as well as talk about some of the tools available to independent music makers that can help them reach their goals. Social Listening: Building a Music Career in the Social Media Age: This panel will provide creators with actionable steps to expand their audience and get their music heard. A selection of ASCAP's buzziest artists who have seen notable impact from their strategic use of social media platforms will share their personal stories of how they used digital and social strategies to grow their fanbases and build their careers.

This panel will provide creators with actionable steps to expand their audience and get their music heard. A selection of ASCAP's buzziest artists who have seen notable impact from their strategic use of social media platforms will share their personal stories of how they used digital and social strategies to grow their fanbases and build their careers. Get Heard: Live Song Feedback: At this "can't miss" feedback session, featuring some of the most trusted songwriters and producers in the music business, pros in the industry will share what they listen for when evaluating music, lyrics and production. They'll also listen to a limited number of songs, pre-submitted by Experience registrants, in front of a live audience (attendees will receive song submission info after registration).

At this "can't miss" feedback session, featuring some of the most trusted songwriters and producers in the music business, pros in the industry will share what they listen for when evaluating music, lyrics and production. They'll also listen to a limited number of songs, pre-submitted by Experience registrants, in front of a live audience (attendees will receive song submission info after registration). Writers Jam: For this session, ASCAP brings together a killer lineup of songwriters from across the genre spectrum to play their hits in a supercharged "in-the-round" setting. They'll tell the stories behind their best-loved songs, and play them like never heard before.

For this session, ASCAP brings together a killer lineup of songwriters from across the genre spectrum to play their hits in a supercharged "in-the-round" setting. They'll tell the stories behind their best-loved songs, and play them like never heard before. Celebration of 50 Years of Hip-Hop: Since DJ Kool Herc first extended an instrumental break into "five minutes of dance fury" at a Bronx block party in 1973, hip-hop has evolved from an inner-city art form into an unstoppable force that has made a major commercial and cultural impact on every region of the globe. This session's guests are respected contributors to hip-hop's storied history. They'll talk about what it means to be a part of a culture that has changed so much over the decades, and more.

ASCAP is the only US performance rights organization (PRO) that operates as a not-for-profit and is dedicated to putting music creators first. Tickets for the 2023 ASCAP Experience are available for ASCAP members at $35 in advance; $50 for day of event. Unaffiliated songwriters and composers who would like to attend should first join ASCAP at www.ascap.com/join (eligible songwriters can join ASCAP for free). More information and registration for the event is available at www.ascapexperience.com .

Formerly known as ASCAP "I Create Music" EXPO, ASCAP Experience now marks its 18th year including three successful years of virtual programming from 2020 - 2022. Previous panelists have included Stevie Wonder, Quincy Jones, Justin Timberlake, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Katy Perry, Tom Petty, Meghan Trainor, Muni Long, Greg Kurstin, Swizz Beatz, Timbaland, D-Nice, Chris Stapleton, Questlove, St. Vincent, King Princess, Lee Ann Womack, Wyclef Jean, Jermaine Dupri, Melissa Etheridge, Hans Zimmer, Michael Giacchino and many more.

About ASCAP

The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) is a membership association of more than 900,000 songwriters, composers and music publishers, and represents some of the world's most talented music creators. In 2022, ASCAP reported record-high financial results of $1.522 billion in revenues and $1.388 billion available in royalty distribution monies to its members. Over the last eight years, ASCAP has delivered a 6% compound annual growth rate for total revenues, and a 7% compound annual growth rate for total royalty distributions to members.

Founded and governed by songwriters and composers, it is the only performing rights organization in the US that operates as a not-for-profit. ASCAP licenses a repertory of over 18 million musical works to hundreds of thousands of businesses that use music, including streaming services, cable television, radio and satellite radio and brick and mortar businesses such as retail stores, hotels, clubs, restaurants and bars. ASCAP collects the licensing fees; identifies, matches and processes trillions of performances every year; and returns nearly 90 cents of every dollar back to its members as royalties. The ASCAP license offers an efficient solution for businesses to legally perform ASCAP music while respecting the right of songwriters and composers to be paid fairly. ASCAP puts music creators first, advocating for their rights and the value of music on Capitol Hill, driving innovation that moves the industry forward, building community and providing the resources and support that creators need to succeed in their careers. Learn more and stay in touch at www.ascap.com, on Twitter and Instagram @ASCAP and on Facebook.

SOURCE ASCAP