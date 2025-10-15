A Lost Generation of Menopause Care: Healthspan Launches "Women's Health Program" to Close the Gap and Redefine Midlife Health

Available for $179 per month, the "Women's Health Program" offers comprehensive, ongoing care that includes:

Quarterly lab testing to track progress and optimize treatment

A dedicated clinical team providing medical oversight and guidance

One-on-one health coaching for lifestyle, nutrition, and emotional well-being

Personalized action plans tailored to each woman's evolving needs

Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) when appropriate

By combining these services into one integrated program, Healthspan delivers the same level of care women often pay nearly double for when seeking it individually.

"Menopause is a whole-body transition, not just a list of symptoms," said Brian Mack, Director of Clinical Operations and board-certified Family Nurse Practitioner at Healthspan. "So many women come to us after being dismissed, misinformed, or told to just 'tough it out.' We're here to change that. Healthspan's Women's Health Program combines evidence-based care, lab testing, personalized support, and real human connection through high quality clinical health coaching to help women feel like themselves again—and to build healthier, more vibrant lives for years to come."

Women's health has been overlooked for decades. In 2002, misinterpreted data from the U.S. Women's Health Initiative led to a more than 70% drop in hormone therapy prescriptions , creating a "lost generation of care." Millions of women were left untreated, even though subsequent research showed that properly timed HRT can protect the heart, bones, and brain. Healthspan's new program aims to close that gap—empowering women with accurate information, personalized medical oversight, and continuous support.

Accessible entirely through Healthspan's digital platform, the program allows women to connect with their care team—from licensed clinicians to dedicated coaches—right from home. Every visit, follow-up, and lab review happens virtually, making high-quality menopause and longevity care easier to access than ever before. This model brings specialized support to women in both major cities and areas where in-person options are limited, without compromising personalization or clinical oversight.

"We've been serving thousands of women through Healthspan since 2022, focusing on the science of aging at a cellular level—things like mitochondrial function, hormonal balance, and longevity," said Daniel Tawfik, Co-founder and CEO at Healthspan. "Over time, we saw a real gap: women in midlife weren't getting the care they deserved. Too many were told their symptoms were 'just part of aging.' This program changes that—bringing the same scientific rigor we've applied to longevity and making it accessible, affordable, and personal. You shouldn't need a six-figure membership to receive proactive, longevity-driven care."

Healthspan's "Women's Health Program" supports women through both perimenopause and post-menopause, offering tailored care at every stage. In addition to easing common symptoms, the program focuses on long-term prevention—helping protect cardiovascular, cognitive, and bone health during a stage when risk for chronic disease accelerates.

Women can enroll in Healthspan's "Women's Health Program" at www.gethealthspan.com/programs/womens-health . The program is currently available in 42 states, with expansion plans underway.

About Healthspan

Healthspan is the first-ever digital longevity clinic, combining cutting-edge science with proactive, personalized care to help people live longer, healthier lives. Since 2022, Healthspan has served thousands of patients nationwide with comprehensive protocols that address hormonal balance, cellular health, and whole-person wellness. The company's mission is to democratize access to longevity medicine—bringing evidence-based, physician-guided care to everyone, not just the elite few. To learn more, visit www.gethealthspan.com .

