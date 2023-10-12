A Thanksgiving Treat: Award-Winning Pig Parades Through the Big Apple in JoAnn Wagner's "Sir Pigglesworth's Adventures in New York City"

Popular children's author puts the spotlight on NYC's iconic Macy's Day Parade with a hilarious high flying helium-filled adventure

DALLAS, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Just as the leaves are falling and winter holidays approach, JoAnn Wagner, a native New Yorker, brings fans an autumnal adventure perfect for the season. "Sir Pigglesworth's Adventures in New York City" is the third installment in the award-winning Sir Pigglesworth® Adventure Series, and this time, the popular porker sets his hooves on the bustling streets of the Big Apple – visiting the vibrant festivities in time for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

JoAnn Wagner

"In all of his adventures, Sir Pigglesworth offers more than just an exciting journey: he embodies values like kindness, understanding, and cultural appreciation," said Wagner. "Exploring New York City during Thanksgiving not only gives an opportunity to teach important history lessons through the story, but also offers a way for children to discover the essence of gratitude, family, and a big-hearted festive spirit."

This 92-page chapter book, bursting with 39 full-page color illustrations by artist David Darchicourt, invites young readers (ages 5-10) to trot alongside Sir Pigglesworth and his pal JoAnn as they navigate the city's bustling streets – taking in quintessential New York sights, sounds, and of course, mischief. But the iconic Macy's parade also promises a potential reunion for the hoof-stomping hero who has been searching for his parents. Will he find them?

Beyond the fun and laughs, JoAnn's books serve as educational tools: "Children learn best through stories, and Sir Pigglesworth, with his vivacious spirit and ever-present charm, captures their imagination while subtly instilling valuable lessons," JoAnn said. "I've created many adventures for Sir Pigglesworth, but few resonate with the magic and history of our own American traditions quite like the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade."

"A part of U.S. Thanksgiving celebrations since the 1920s, the parade has evolved over the years to showcase more than just giant balloons and fantastic floats – but also the spirit of unity, celebration, and gratitude that make our country great. So weaving Sir Pigglesworth's story into this cherished historical tapestry was an honor and a joy."

From parades to Santa Claus, brightly decorated NYC stores, twins and train adventures, ice skating, and all the way to the Statue of Liberty and Radio City Music Hall, Sir Pigglesworth shares the NYC holiday activity season. And his adventures are a read-aloud treasure for the whole family.

Sir Pigglesworth's next escapades are already planned for a London whodunit mystery and a Space Adventure, with many more hoof-stomping tales on the horizon. So far, the growing series includes both English and Spanish versions:

"Sir Pigglesworth's First Adventure"

"La primera aventura de Sir Pigglesworth"

"Sir Pigglesworth's Adventures in Vancouver "

"Las aventuras de Sir Pigglesworth en Vancouver"

"Sir Pigglesworth's Adventures in New York City "

"Las aventuras de Sir Pigglesworth en la ciudad de Nueva York"

"Sir Pigglesworth's Adventures in Pigonia"

"Las aventuras de Sir Pigglesworth en Pigonia"

"Sir Pigglesworth's Adventures in Bermuda "

"Las aventuras de Sir Pigglesworth en las Bermudas"

"Sir Pigglesworth's Adventures in Cozumel"

"Las aventuras de Sir Pigglesworth en Cozumel"

"Sir Pigglesworth's Adventures in San Juan, Puerto Rico "

"Las aventuras de Sir Pigglesworth en San Juan, Puerto Rico"

"Sir Pigglesworth's Adventures in Pigeon Forge"

"Las aventuras de Sir Pigglesworth en Pigeon Forge"

"Sir Pigglesworth Flying High at the Balloon Festival"

"Sir Pigglesworth volando alto en el Festival del Globo"

To get a copy of "Sir Pigglesworth's Adventures in New York City" and learn more about JoAnn's wonderful world, please visit www.SirPigglesworth.com. The book is also available from Amazon.

About JoAnn Wagner – Sharing Smiles Around the World©

JoAnn Wagner is the creative mastermind behind the "Sir Pigglesworth® Adventure Series," known for her vibrant storytelling with a cute and memorable globe-trotting pig. Wagner's work has earned her important accolades including the Royal Dragonfly Awards for Children's Chapter Series, the Pinnacle Book Achievement award, and a NABE award for bilingual publishing. An accomplished writer, travel enthusiast, and dedicated family woman, JoAnn infuses each story with her own rich experiences and values. She is available for radio, TV, and podcast interviews as well as guest blog posts and speaking engagements. Learn more about her work at: www.JoannWagner.com.

Media Contact:

JoAnn Wagner

1-469-703-5482

362641@email4pr.com

SOURCE JoAnn Wagner