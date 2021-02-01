ADP Named Among FORTUNE Magazine's "World's Most Admired Companies" for 15th Straight Year

ROSELAND, N.J., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ADP, a leading global technology company providing human capital management (HCM) solutions, has been named by FORTUNE® magazine as one of the "World's Most Admired Companies" in 2021. This marks the 15th consecutive year the company has earned recognition on the prestigious list, which spotlights companies with consistently strong performance and reputations, notably during a year of significant change.

"Earning such time-honored respect and admiration brings us great pride and reaffirms the importance of the work we're doing," said Carlos Rodriguez, president and chief executive officer of ADP. "We have built our business around the belief that every individual can unlock their fullest potential if we give them the tools, environment and opportunity to do so. That purpose has never been more critical to the world of work, as employers and employees navigate tremendous change. ADP is unwavering in its commitment to provide innovative solutions and trusted guidance to help businesses succeed and emerge more resilient."

FORTUNE collaborates with partner Korn Ferry Hay Group on this corporate reputation survey, which evaluates approximately 1,500 companies, including the 1,000 largest U.S. companies ranked by revenue and non-U.S. companies in the FORTUNE Global 500® database with revenues of $10 billion or more. Korn Ferry Hay Group surveys 670 companies from 30 countries to select the largest for each international and U.S. industry. To determine the best-regarded companies in 52 industries, Korn Ferry asks executives, directors, and analysts to rate enterprises in their own industry on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent. A company's score must rank in the top half of its industry survey to be listed.

The complete list appears in the February issue of the magazine, available on newsstands February 8. To learn more about FORTUNE magazine's list of the "World's Most Admired Companies," please visit here. Learn more about ADP at ADP.com.

