Africa Climate Mobility Initiative Awarded the "Internet's Highest Honor" for Work on Climate Mobility in Africa

NEW YORK, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Centre for Climate Mobility is thrilled to announce that Voices from the Frontlines , the Africa Climate Mobility Initiative's powerful digital platform dedicated to creating awareness about climate mobility in Africa, has been named the Best Sustainability & Environment Website in the 27th Annual Webby Awards.

Hailed as the "Internet's highest honor," The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), a group of internet industry experts who select the winners based on their excellence and innovation on the internet.

Voices from the Frontlines features a unique documentary and stunning photography documenting life in current climate mobility hotspots in Africa. It presents interviews that give voice to young people and often overlooked communities in the continent, as well as an interactive data explorer that allows users to search for climate mobility hotspots and identify underlying drivers. The platform also presents African Shifts - the Africa Climate Mobility Report and Agenda for Action, issued by the Centre earlier this year, as well as stories about various geographies and communities impacted by climate mobility in the continent.

"Voices from the Frontlines has set the standard for innovation and creativity on the internet," said Claire Graves, Executive Director of The Webby Awards. "This award is a testament to the skill, ingenuity, and vision of its creators."

"We are tremendously honored to receive this recognition from The Webby Awards," said Mr. Kamal Amakrane, Managing Director at the Global Centre for Climate Mobility. "We hope that Voices from the Frontlines will continue to raise awareness about the urgent need to anticipate and plan for climate mobility in Africa."

Voices from the Frontlines was developed by the Africa Climate Mobility Initiative, Clever°Franke, and a dedicated team of photographers and videographers led by Maarten Koets.

The Voices from the Frontlines project was enabled by the generous support of the Robert Bosch Stiftung and the Data Lab of the Federal Foreign Office of Germany.

