Akeyless named among "Tomorrow's Growth Companies" driving innovation and impact

NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Akeyless Security, the leader in Vaultless Secrets Management, was selected among eleven extraordinary tech companies as "Tomorrow's Growth Companies'' at Mind the Tech NY conference last week. This prestigious award is a testament to the culture and customer centricity at Akeyless since its inception. Akeyless is the preferred solution for managing credentials, certificates and keys in cloud and DevOps environments by numerous Fortune 500 companies including two of the Fortune five. Rooted in Israel's celebrated cybersecurity ecosystem, the company boasts a go-to-market headquarters in New York City and a Technology Center in Tel Aviv, embodying Israeli global innovation.

The award by Qumra Capital, known for its investment in trailblazers like JFrog, Fiverr, and Taboola, is renowned for its rigorous selection process. Starting from the summer of 2023, the selection involved reviewing hundreds of applications and conducting in-depth interviews, showcasing the comprehensiveness and credibility of the process.

"We're honored and thankful to be recognized for this prestigious award," said Oded Hareven, CEO and co-founder of Akeyless. "With Israel's tech landscape producing between 500 to 1,000 startups annually, being recognized as one of the top 11 most promising tech companies is a testament to our achievements and our focus on earning the trust of enterprise customers within the growing market of Secrets Management."

Akeyless's rapid growth is fueled by its unique Vaultless Secrets Management Platform, combining the scalability of cloud-native SaaS with the security of Distributed Fragment Cryptography™ (DFC). This innovative approach secures organizational secrets across multiple clouds and regions, ensuring unparalleled protection for machine identities as well as for users.

