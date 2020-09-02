Allina Health | Aetna Launches "Because Care Doesn't Stop" Campaign

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allina Health | Aetna, a joint venture health care company owned by Allina Health and Aetna, a CVS company, is dedicated to providing its members with quality care and coverage. To help reinforce the importance of accessing primary health care during the COVID-19 pandemic and continue to support its Minnesota communities, Allina Health | Aetna has announced the official launch of its local campaign, 'Because Care Doesn't Stop'. This local campaign is a part of a national initiative from CVS Health, 'Time for Care'.

Both campaigns highlight how during the pandemic, many Americans have appropriately focused on staying at home to keep themselves and others healthy. Although physical distancing still plays an essential role in preventing the spread of COVID-19, the campaigns emphasize the need for people to prioritize their primary health needs and continue to seek necessary care.

"While we remain focused on reducing the spread of COVID-19, we also need to make sure that people are continuing to seek care, especially for chronic conditions, during this time," said Tom Lindquist, CEO at Allina Health |Aetna. "Our 'Because Care Doesn't Stop' campaign reminds people of the many avenues for care and resources in place to help meet their needs during these changing times."

'Because Care Doesn't Stop' invites people to hear from subject matter experts from Allina Health | Aetna and across the Twin Cities community on a variety of relevant topics including the evolution of healthcare during the pandemic, its impact on mental wellbeing, care for chronic conditions and key considerations for businesses during this time. Allina Health | Aetna will be sharing short video and podcast interviews as well as blog articles that will highlight the pandemic's impact on the community and beyond and encourage people to continue to seek care.

Need for Care in the Twin Cities

Allina Health | Aetna, in partnership with Allina Health and CVS Health has quickly implemented programs and safeguards – including waiving copays for COVID-19 treatment, waiving the cost share for behavioral health services and strengthening telehealth offerings – to ensure consistent, safe and convenient care for its members. These measures, along with the health and safety precautions put in place by area hospitals and clinics, have allowed members to continue to seek care and support.

As of August 28, Allina Health has administered more than 130,000 COVID-19 tests across the Twin Cities. As the need has increased, Allina Health has also placed 10 curbside testing sites throughout the Twin Cities to make it more convenient for people to get tested.*

In addition to in-person treatment, Allina Health has seen a rise in virtual video appointments by 34 percent from the end of March through July 2020. Impressively, Allina Health's mental health services have also fast tracked their virtual appointment capabilities in response to the pandemic. What started as one mental health practitioner offering virtual services on February 1, 2020 is now 160 providers across the Allina Health system that are able to see patients virtually.*

Addressing Racial and Ethnic Health Disparities

As a part of the 'Because Care Doesn't Stop' campaign, Allina Health | Aetna addresses how the pandemic has amplified the social determinants of health in the Twin Cities community and beyond. COVID-19 has deeply affected Black and Hispanic communities across the U.S. where higher rates of chronic conditions are common. Long-standing systemic health and social inequities have put many minority groups at increased risk of becoming infected and dying from COVID-19. Allina Health | Aetna believes systemic racism is a public health crisis and is working every day to make change happen.

"We must all take action against racism and discrimination to create meaningful change in the Twin Cities and beyond," said Lindquist. "It is the diversity of our backgrounds, our experiences, our cultures and our everyday lives that make for a stronger, richer community both within our organization, our parent companies and the geographies we serve."

To learn more, visit allinahealthaetna.com/en/covid-19 and follow #TimeForCare on social media to join the conversation.

*Allina Health data as of July 28, 2020.

