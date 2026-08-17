America250 Backs College Entrepreneurs with Re-Opening of "America's Startup" National Competition

Applications are open August 17 through October 8, 2026, inviting undergraduate students (or the equivalent) enrolled at accredited U.S. colleges, universities, and trade schools to compete for a share of a $1 million total prize pool—including up to $50,000 in non-dilutive grant funding per team, national mentorship, and a live pitch finale in Washington, D.C.

American college campuses have long served as the launchpads for iconic global brands, emerging technologies, and world-changing ideas. America's Startup supercharges that tradition by giving student founders an unprecedented national stage. Beyond monetary opportunity, the competition's major highlight is an immersive, once-in-a-lifetime Pitch Weekend in mid-December—giving emerging collegiate entrepreneurs the rare opportunity to step into the spotlight and pitch their boldest visions face-to-face before an illustrious panel of legendary business leaders, venture capitalists, and industry icons.

"This fall's competition builds on the incredible momentum we saw during our May 2026 inaugural program," said Rosie Rios, Chair of America250. "Students across the country demonstrated that America's entrepreneurial spirit is alive and thriving. As we continue to celebrate our nation's 250th anniversary, we're proud to give even more young innovators the opportunity to transform ambitious ideas into businesses that strengthen communities, create jobs and help shape America's next chapter."

How the Competition Works

America's Startup welcomes student founders with early-stage ideas, concepts, and ventures across all industries. Applicants may compete individually or in teams of up to five participants by submitting a written proposal and short pitch video. The competition is intentionally designed for undergraduates at the idea or early execution stage, providing aspiring entrepreneurs with the opportunity to develop their ideas while connecting with experienced business leaders.

Building on a Successful Launch & Expanded Prize Funding

The Fall 2026 cycle follows a highly successful Spring pilot program that attracted applications representing almost 200 colleges and universities across 42 states. Inaugural winners represented a diverse range of industries, including artificial intelligence, healthcare, biotechnology, semiconductors, sustainability, and consumer technology. To learn more about the inaugural cohort, visit the Spring 2026 America's Startup Winners Page.

"The U.S. is uniquely positioned when it comes to innovation, especially for student founders. An idea can start as a very personal problem and become a real company because the infrastructure exists to support it. Programs like America250's America's Startup play an important role in giving young founders the resources, exposure and support to keep building." –Adhira Tippur, Co-Founder of Kairos Health and America's Startup Spring winner.

Building on that momentum, America's Startup returns this fall with enhanced awards:

Top 100 Entries: Will be shared with the Investors Council for an opportunity to review for optional equity investments and receive an invitation from NVIDIA to apply to join the NVIDIA Inception program for startups.

Will be shared with the Investors Council for an opportunity to review for optional equity investments and receive an invitation from NVIDIA to apply to join the NVIDIA Inception program for startups. 30 Semi-finalist Teams: Will be invited to Washington, D.C. to pitch live to a panel of judges, networking and mentorship opportunities.

Will be invited to Washington, D.C. to pitch live to a panel of judges, networking and mentorship opportunities. 10 Finalist Teams: Will each receive $25,000 in non-dilutive grant funding (i.e., money given to a business or person that does not require them to give up shares or ownership).

Will each receive $25,000 in non-dilutive grant funding (i.e., money given to a business or person that does not require them to give up shares or ownership). 3 Grand Prize Winners: Will earn an additional $25,000 grant for total awards of $50,000 each.

Will earn an additional $25,000 grant for total awards of $50,000 each. Mentorship & Ecosystem Access: Participants gain national visibility among investors, educational programming, and consideration for accelerator or incubator support.

The initiative's Investors Council brings together prominent venture leaders and industry visionaries, including Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, OpenAI CFO Sarah Friar, Liquid 2 Ventures co-founder Joe Montana, and venture capitalist Tim Draper.



"The next generation of ground-breaking entrepreneurs isn't just waiting in Silicon Valley; they are on campuses and in trade schools across the entire nation. America's Startup provides these student founders with the funding, mentorship, and national stage they need to scale without giving up equity early on. It's an honor to serve on the Investor Council and back the next wave of American enterprise," Draper said.

Key Competition Timeline

Application Window (August 17 – October 8, 2026): Submissions close at 7:59 p.m. EDT on October 8, 2026.

Submissions close at 7:59 p.m. EDT on October 8, 2026. National Review (October – November 2026): Submissions will be evaluated using a national scoring rubric focused on innovation, feasibility, market potential, and team strength.

Submissions will be evaluated using a national scoring rubric focused on innovation, feasibility, market potential, and team strength. Pitch Weekend in Washington, D.C. (Mid-December 2026): 30 semifinalist teams will advance to travel to Washington, D.C., for a live pitch experience before leading investors and business executives.

America's Startup is one of the many ways America250 is engaging Americans in the celebration of the nation's Semiquincentennial by highlighting the ingenuity, creativity, and entrepreneurial spirit that continue to define the American story.

To learn more, review eligibility requirements and Official Contest Rules, or submit an application starting August 17, visit America250.org/Americas-Startup/apply/.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Ends 7:59pm ET/4:59pm PT on 10/8/26. Open to legal residents of the U.S. 13+, who are current undergraduate students at an accredited university, college or trade school in the U.S. Semi-finalists must travel in early-mid December 2026. See Official Rules at https://america250.org/americas-startup/contest-rules/ for full details on how to enter, eligibility requirements, judging procedure and prize descriptions. Void where prohibited.

About America250

America250 is the national nonpartisan organization charged by Congress to engage 350 million Americans ("350 for 250") in celebrating and commemorating the Semiquincentennial, the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. It is spearheaded by the congressionally-appointed U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission and its sole-supporting nonprofit organization, America250.org, Inc., together known as America250. This multi-year effort kicked off with America's Invitation on July 4, 2023: a national public engagement campaign inviting all Americans to share their stories and their hopes and dreams for the future of this country. America250 is working to provide opportunities for all Americans to pause and reflect on our nation's past, honor the contributions of all Americans, and look to the future we want to create for the next generation and beyond. To learn more, visit America250.org, and follow us on X, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and TikTok.

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SOURCE America250