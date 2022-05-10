"America's First IVF Baby" Elizabeth Carr to Kick Off 20th Annual Midwest Reproductive Symposium international (MRSi) in Chicago June 8th -11th

CHICAGO, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Covered by the media since she was three cells old, Elizabeth Carr is the first baby born via in vitro fertilization in the United States. Now, age 40, she plans to revisit Chicago to kick off the globally renowned Midwest Reproductive Symposium international (MRSi) on Wednesday June 8, 2022 . Attended by physicians, nurses, allied health professionals, scientists, and business experts in reproductive medicine, MRSi will celebrate 20 years of revolutionary advancements in reproductive medicine and bringing together a vast network of multi-disciplinary education and discussions on the frontlines of innovative reproductive science.

MRSi MRSi

Carr, a passionate advocate for those fighting for fertility rights, will join MRSi Founder & Executive Chairperson, Dr. Angie Beltsos, during opening ceremonies to share her story and release of her new book Under the Microscope: The USA's First IVF Baby. It was 2017 when Carr was last in Chicago attending MRSi and meeting Louis Brown, the "World's first IVF Baby" from England for the first time. The conception of both Brown and Carr marked the beginning of millions of IVF procedures and babies world-wide.

"We are thrilled to celebrate the miracle and scientific breakthrough of IVF which Elizabeth," explains Beltsos. "Each year, MRSi strives to unveil, introduce, and showcase innovative and unique research as well as persons in the world of fertility. As specialists in reproductive medicine, it is important we stay at the forefront of rapidly advancing research and technology that's happening globally. MRSi allows experts in our field to share their knowledge and expertise with participants all with the goal of improving patient care and outcomes around the world."

Elizabeth Jordan Carr was born by cesarean section at a Virginia hospital in 1981. Growing up under a sea of celebrity was not easy and eventually, uncomfortable with the media attention, Elizabeth changed her name. After a few years of peace and quiet and then naturally conceiving her son in 2010, she decided to share her story. Being a journalist and following the same beliefs she was raised with as a child, Carr wanted to help others with infertility issues, writing and publishing several articles about her life and journey as an adult. Today, she's on a mission to educate & empower people and organizations to better navigate the complex and ever-changing world of infertility and crush the stigma that still surrounds reproductive options.

"I'm honored to be featured alongside the top experts in reproductive medicine," said Carr. "Each year, MRSi delivers an excellent agenda focused on the current and emerging issues in the field, and this year is no exception. It's a privilege to share the stage and my story with some of the best minds driving innovation and advancing reproductive science."

The Midwest Reproductive Symposium will take place June 8-11, 2022, at the Drake Hotel (140 East Walton) in Chicago. The three-day program consists of lectures, panel discussions and interactive workshops and offers attendees a unique opportunity to network with colleagues and exhibitors in both casual and formal, educational settings. In addition, a hosted book signing of Carr's book Under the Microscope: The USA's First IVF Baby will take place on Thursday, June 9th from 5:00 p.m. -6:00 p.m. at the Drake Hotel.

For more information, please visit www.midwestreproductivesymposium.com.

@mrsi_meeting

Media contact:

Daphne Ortiz

[email protected]

323-864-9890

SOURCE MRSi