Ansira Launches "The Channel Marketer's Guide to AI Search" to Help Brands Adapt to AI-Powered Discovery

"Brands and their local partners need to become a trusted source that AI engines choose to reference and recommend." Post this

For brands that operate through dealers, franchises, distributors, or retail networks, AI search creates a new challenge as consumers increasingly turn to AI for recommendations on nearby products and services. Unlike traditional search engines, AI platforms evaluate information from websites, reviews, social media, business listings, forums, and third-party content when generating recommendations and answers. Having accurate, trusted, and locally relevant information across every digital touchpoint is now essential for driving local discovery and influencing purchase decisions.

"The Channel Marketer's Guide to AI Search" provides channel marketers with a practical framework for adapting to this new search landscape at a time when AI adoption is accelerating. Google AI Overviews appeared in 58% of searches in March 2025, ChatGPT adoption among U.S. adults doubled between 2023 and 2025, and industry projections suggest AI search could drive more than 50% of website traffic by 2028. AI-driven visitors are also significantly more valuable, with some studies showing they convert at 4.4 times the rate of traditional search visitors.

"AI search is fundamentally changing how consumers find information and make decisions," said Ansira's Sr. Director of Organic Media Mick Gier. "For brands managing complex networks of local partners, the challenge is even greater. Success is no longer just about ranking on a search results page; brands and their local partners need to become a trusted source that AI engines choose to reference and recommend. We created this guide to help marketers understand what's changing, what actions they can take now, and how to build a strategy that will remain effective as AI search continues to evolve."

The resource hub includes:

Educational content explaining the differences between traditional SEO and AI search optimization

Guidance on measuring visibility and performance in AI search environments

Best practices for brand reputation management and AI discoverability

Recorded webinars and expert insights on AI-powered search

Real-world examples and case studies

A practical AI search optimization checklist marketers can implement immediately

Explore "The Channel Marketer's Guide to AI Search" for additional insights and resources.

Ansira is backed by Truelink Capital, a private equity firm based in Los Angeles.

ABOUT ANSIRA

Ansira is the platform of record for brand-to-local ecosystems, purpose-built to solve the challenges of fragmented and complex sales and marketing networks. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, the company combines AI-infused technology, closed-loop analytics, and the expertise of 1,300+ team members to connect 500+ brands and over a million partners. Ansira provides end-to-end solutions, from dynamic content and localized experiences to funds and incentive management, empowering brands to build trust, drive measurable growth, and simplify operations across their ecosystem. For more information on Ansira visit Ansira.com or LinkedIn.

ABOUT TRUELINK CAPITAL

Truelink Capital is a private equity firm based in Los Angeles. Truelink pairs deep industry experience in the industrials and business services sectors with a commitment to building partnerships that drive long-term value through an operationally focused strategy. Truelink partners with management, corporate sellers, and founders to accelerate growth through the execution of strategic initiatives and transformative add-on acquisitions. Learn more at: www.truelinkcap.com.

Media Contact: Taylor Burton

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SOURCE Ansira