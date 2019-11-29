Apple MacBook Pro Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: Top Apple MacBook (16", 15" & 13") Deals Listed by Deal Stripe
Nov 29, 2019, 04:10 ET
BOSTON, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- What are the top Black Friday & Cyber Monday MacBook deals for 2019? Deals experts at Deal Stripe have compared savings on Apple MacBook Air & Pro and are listing the best live deals below.
Best MacBook deals:
- Save up to 70% on a wide range of Apple MacBook, MacBook Air & MacBook Pro laptops - check live prices on top-rated 2019 MacBook models at Amazon
- Save up to $450 on Apple MacBook Pro, MacBook Air & MacBook laptops - at B&H Photo Video
- Save up to $850 on Apple MacBook Pro laptops at Amazon
- Save up to $450 on the new Apple MacBook Pro laptops - at Amazon
- Save up to $100 on the new Apple MacBook Air laptops - at Amazon
- Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch (2019 model) available now at Amazon
Best Apple deals:
Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time. Check out Amazon's Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale page and Walmart's Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. Deal Stripe earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Apple's 2019 update of the 13 inch Macbook Pro and Macbook Air had industry experts scrambling to find out which of the two is the better laptop. While Air costs less, there are notable features that make one stand out from the other. Macbook Pro is a winner in the color and graphics department, producing brighter and vivid images. Both are available in Space Grey and Silver but Air comes with an additional option – gold. When it comes to performance and battery life, Pro is declared as the winner. It also has a 15 inch screen size option.
What percentage discounts do retailers give on Black Friday? Black Friday savings can range from 20% off up to 50% and higher across both online and brick-and-mortar stores.
Better deals and greater convenience push more shoppers into completing their Black Friday purchases on the web rather than in-store. A report from CNBC noted that e-commerce revenue during Black Friday went up by 23.6% in 2018 compared to the previous year.
