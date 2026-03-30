Assistant Majority Leader Robert Garcia (D-Rancho Cucamonga) Honors the Memory of Medical Arbitration Malpractice Victim Lindalee Iverson by Naming AB 1770 "Lindalee's Law"

Bill Unrigs Medical Arbitration Process by Reducing Financial Incentives that Skew the Process Away From Malpractice Victims/Survivors and Toward Health Plan Providers

SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Patient Equity Coalition announced that Assistant Majority Leader Robert Garcia (D-Rancho Cucamonga) will be naming AB 1770 "Lindalee's Law" in honor of Lindalee Iverson, a Southern California woman whose misdiagnosed breast cancer and subsequent experiences in the medical arbitration system inspired the introduction of the bill. Lindalee's Law would level the playing field for patients pursuing medical arbitration in California by requiring the state to establish a process that helps address financial incentives that can result in inequitable treatment of patients who use private health care systems.

Lindalee Iverson

"AB 1770 was inspired by the unnecessary and entirely preventable struggles that Lindalee Iverson faced as she courageously battled breast cancer," said Assembly member Robert Garcia (D-Rancho Cucamonga). "Too often we forget that legislating is about helping people, and that's why, with the blessing of Lindalee's widower, Stephen Martinez, we will be honoring Lindalee's memory by referring to AB 1770 as 'Lindalee's Law'. The medical arbitration system in California is rigged against patients, and when providers pay the arbiter's salary, patients are left holding the bag."

"I couldn't think of a higher tribute to Lindalee's memory than to have the bill that will even the playing field for patients in California named in her honor," said Stephen Martinez of the Patient Equity Coalition. "Multiple misdiagnoses, divergence from established procedures, and denied follow-up exams cost my wife years of her life and robbed me of many good years with her. Before she passed, I promised Lindalee that I would keep her fight alive so that other families wouldn't be left experiencing injustice after a horrific and preventable loss. We must pass Lindalee's Law to unrig the playing field for patients in California."

For more information on Lindalee's Law: https://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/faces/billNavClient.xhtml?bill_id=202520260AB1770

For more information on the Patient Equity Coalition visit: https://www.patientequitycoalition.org

SOURCE Patient Equity Coalition