AU10TIX'S Ofer Friedman to Present "Wolves in Sheep's Clothing: Exploring Digital Onboarding Threats in Financial Services" at Identity Week Europe 2023

News provided by

AU10TIX LIMITED

09 Jun, 2023, 07:00 ET

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

WHO: 

Ofer Friedman, Chief Business Development Officer of AU10TIX, a global technology leader in identity verification and management

WHAT:

Ofer will host an Identity Week Europe 2023 presentation on the topic "Wolves in Sheep's Clothing: Digital Onboarding in Financial Services."

Following the presentation, Ofer Friedman, along with other AU10TIX executives, will be available for in-person interviews and demonstrations in Meeting Room 19.

WHEN:

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 3:20 pm CET

WHERE:

Theatre 2
Identity Week Europe 2023
Amsterdam RAI
Amsterdam, Netherlands

WHY:

Despite the growing use of advanced AI automation in ID verification solutions, identity theft and fraud numbers continue to increase. The problem is that criminals are also leveraging AI to execute their sophisticated schemes. In this presentation, Ofer will outline exactly why fraud is growing so significantly, and share multiple real-world examples of AI-assisted ID fraud, including serial professional fraud. He will also discuss new technologies that can detect even 'invisible' fraud.

CONTACT:

Kierra Webster
Fusion PR
252-578-7187
[email protected]

About AU10TIX

AU10TIX, a global leader in identity verification and management technology, is on a mission to obliterate fraud and further a more secure and inclusive world. The company provides critical, modular solutions to verify and link physical and digital identities so businesses and their customers can confidently connect. Over the past decade, AU10TIX has become the preferred partner of major global brands for customer onboarding and customer verification automation – and continues to work on the edge of what's next for identity's role in society. AU10TIX's proprietary technology provides results in less than 8 seconds, enabling businesses to onboard customers faster while preventing fraud, meeting compliance mandates, and, importantly, promoting trust and safety. AU10TIX is a subsidiary of ICTS International N.V. (OTCQB: ICTSF). For more information, visit AU10TIX.com.

SOURCE AU10TIX LIMITED

