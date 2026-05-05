"AUSTIN'S MUSIC SCENE" NAMED FINALIST IN THREE CATEGORIES AT 2026 IBPA BOOK AWARDS

Debut title from Thunderhouse Media Group recognized for Best First Book, Best Gift Book and Best Cover Design

AUSTIN, Texas, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thunderhouse Media Group announced today that "Austin's Music Scene: Your Guide to the City's Most Iconic Artists & Venues" has been named a Gold Award Finalist in three categories at the 2026 IBPA Book Awards:

Best First Book (Non-fiction) — Bill Fisher Award

Best Gift Book

Best Cover Design

Presented annually by the Independent Book Publishers Association, the IBPA Book Awards are among the most respected honors in independent publishing, recognizing editorial and design excellence across dozens of categories. This year's competition drew more than 1,900 entries — the strongest field in the award program's 38-year history. Being named a finalist in three categories — spanning editorial achievement, gift appeal and visual design — is among the strongest showings for any debut title in this year's competition.

Published in November 2025, "Austin's Music Scene" is the first comprehensive field guide to Austin's contemporary music landscape. The 224-page, photo-rich volume features artist profiles spanning seven genres, venue histories, curated playlists, festival coverage and a hand-drawn gatefold map of live music venues by neighborhood. Half of all net proceeds benefit the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians (HAAM), providing working Central Texas musicians with access to affordable care. The book was printed in the United States by Walsworth Publishing Company at their plant in Marceline, Missouri.

The book has drawn praise from Austin's most respected music voices. KUTX 98.9 FM calls it "as comprehensive as it is compelling — a true page-turner." The Austin Chronicle describes it as "an important almanac for those of us living in its pages." CBS Austin calls it "the perfect gift for the music lover in your family."

"No single book can capture the full breadth of Austin's incredibly rich and diverse music scene, and we knew that going in," said Mitch Baranowski, editor-in-chief and founder of Thunderhouse Media Group. "Our aim was to create a real love letter, a curated snapshot of the scene today, and let the artists speak for themselves. We're especially grateful to HAAM for taking a strategic leap with us; their members and fans showed up early to help make this book a reality. And this recognition belongs to the creative team that poured themselves into these pages on such a tight timeline, especially Creative Director Chris Ritchie, whose cover design earned its own nomination, and Photo Editor David Brendan Hall, whose curatorial eye is evident on every page. Most of all, we're grateful to the artists, venue owners, festival organizers and volunteers who trusted us with their stories. This is their book."

Gold Award winners will be announced at the IBPA Publishing University awards ceremony on Friday, May 15, 2026, in Portland, Oregon.

"Austin's Music Scene" is available online and at select independent booksellers across Texas. For more, visit https://www.thunderhouse.co/

About Thunderhouse Media Group

Based in Austin, Thunderhouse is on a mission to share stories of true grit, connecting fans with the artists, artisans and lifestyle brands they love. The media company is the latest venture from Mitch Baranowski, fourth-generation Texan and UT alum whose career spans journalism, advertising and global marketing. https://www.thunderhouse.co/

About HAAM

Since 2005, the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians has provided access to affordable healthcare for the hardworking, low-income musicians who make Austin the Live Music Capital of the World. HAAM connects professional musicians, DJs and music teachers and their families with healthcare through a network of doctors, dentists, and other providers who give their time and talents at reduced rates. https://myhaam.org

About the IBPA Book Awards

The IBPA Book Awards, presented by the Independent Book Publishers Association — a not-for-profit trade association serving the independent publishing community for 40 years — honor excellence in independent publishing. Celebrating publisher excellence since 1985, the awards are one of the highest national honors an independent book publisher can receive. https://www.ibpabookaward.org/

SOURCE Thunderhouse Media Group LLC