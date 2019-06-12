Author Responds to Trump In New Book "You're Wrong About Immigration"

HARRISBURG, Pa., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With a government shutdown, an emergency order, and a demand for billions of dollars for a border wall, President Trump has forced the debate on immigration and border security to the forefront of the American political dialogue. While his calls for stricter immigration reforms and specifically, his demands for a border wall threaten to divide the American people, one author has ideas of his own. In his book "You're Wrong About Immigration: An Open Letter to Donald Trump," David B. Beaver, local author and entrepreneur, has called for reforms that he suggests both parties have ignored while too engaged in what he's described as "bipartisan bickering."

"I for one am tired of the false dichotomy that continues to dominate this conversation," Mr. Beaver said of immigration in America. "There seems to be a mentality out there that you're either for immigration or you're against it. I think there are reforms that favor both sides, and solutions that work for both the immigrant and the American people. Unfortunately, our leaders on both sides of the aisle have politicized this issue rather than fixing it for too long. I think the American people deserve better."

He also hopes to use the release of the book as a way to give back to the community. "I will be donating 20% of all royalties from the book to the United Methodist Home for Children in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania."

David B. Beaver is a local author and entrepreneur, having only recently started a small business selling works of art and has been writing on a freelance basis for years. He has worked on Fiverr writing blog articles and letters to public officials for buyers on the web and has produced political commentary on a voluntary basis. He has even published a few short works of fiction online with Short Story Press, and maintains a blog where he discusses philosophy, politics, and other social issues.

The book discusses the history of immigration in America and the policies of the United States that have led to what appears to be an American-made refugee crisis. It further explores the impact of immigration on many issues in America including drugs, crime, the economy, and the welfare state. Finally, the book prescribes an "Open Door not Open Borders" immigration policy and other reforms to address a growing American refugee crisis and an increasingly unsafe border.

More information can be found about the author on his blog at https://eoi2017.wordpress.com and he can be reached via his email dbbeaver@gmail.com, or by phone at 717-409-9648. He can also be found on Facebook by visiting his page at www.facebook.com/dbeaver17

The book can be found exclusively on Amazon in Kindle or paperback form. Check it out now to find out more and join the conversation.

