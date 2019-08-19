Autumn at the Arboretum Fall Festival Highlights "It's The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" Theme with 90,000 Pumpkins, Gourds and Squash

With the theme, "It's The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown," the event features plenty to do, see and photograph including:

A 'Great Pumpkin' topiary standing 15 feet tall, filled with 4,500 quarts of marigolds;

Linus and Sally topiaries looking through the pumpkin patch;

Snoopy and Woodstock topiaries sitting atop his dog house made of pumpkins;

A Lucy topiary inside of a 10-foot pumpkin house, now her 'Garden Advice Hut,' where she gives therapeutic "garden advice;"

Schroeder topiary standing next to his giant topiary piano made up of stunning impatiens;

Charlie Brown , Peppermint Patty and Marcie topiaries can be found behind the iconic brick wall made of pumpkins;

The Peanuts Gang at their school house along with their multi-gourd decorated house for their autumn carnival.

"Known for amazing and creative displays, our 50-member horticulture team creates an awesome Pumpkin Village display where more than 250,000 people visit during Autumn at the Arboretum. They experience the garden in its fall glory, walk in the pumpkin houses and enjoy the programming throughout the garden," said Alan Walne, Dallas Arboretum's board chairman.

Additional favorites include a visit to A Tasteful Place, the 3.5-acre food, herb and vegetable garden, with three free daily tastings featuring savory samples of seasonal produce. Weekly activities include free Monday cooking demonstrations with El Centro College Cooks along with activities throughout the week including vendor demonstrations, cooking classes, garden-to-table dinners and more.

Throughout the festival, there are plenty of special events, Halloween celebrations, concerts, music, movies, themed nights and more. Visitors may also explore the eight-acre scientific award-winning Rory Meyers Children's Adventure Garden where science and fun become one with 150 interactive science exhibits.

For more information about Autumn at the Arboretum, visit dallasarboretum.org.

About Peanuts:

Charles M. Schulz first introduced the world to the Peanuts characters in 1950, when the Peanuts comic strip debuted in seven newspapers. Since then, Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the rest of the Peanuts gang have made an indelible mark on popular culture. Peanuts animated specials and series air on major networks and streaming services, including ABC, Cartoon Network and Boomerang in the U.S., Family Channel in Canada, and the WildBrain network on YouTube worldwide. Fans also enjoy Peanuts through thousands of consumer products around the world, amusement parks attractions, cultural events, social media, and a daily comic strip available in all formats from traditional to digital. In 2018, Peanuts partnered with NASA on a multi-year Space Act Agreement designed to inspire a passion for space exploration and STEM among the next generation of students. The Peanuts characters and related intellectual property are 41% owned by DHX Media, 39% owned by Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., and 20% owned by family of Charles M. Schulz.

