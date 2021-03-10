Award-Winning Documentary "They Say It Can't Be Done" Premieres March 23

WASHINGTON, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravitas Ventures, a Red Arrow Studios company, will release Just Add Firewater LLC's award-winning documentary "They Say It Can't Be Done," which follows four entrepreneurial companies as they tackle humanity's biggest threats, on March 23. The film will be featured on cable and internet video-on-demand platforms and is available for pre-order on Apple TV.

They Say It Can't Be Done

"Human innovation can solve our most pressing social and environmental issues -- but only if we let it," said Patrick Reasonover, a co-producer of the film. "Our film asks a simple question: Why are innovators with real, practical solutions to global crises blocked from bringing them to market by well-intentioned, but outdated, government rules?"

The film highlights four companies working to solve the biggest threats facing humanity:

Hunger . The world lacks the acreage to feed 9 billion people by 2050. San Francisco -based Eat JUST, Inc. is using cell culture technology to grow real meat -- without hurting animals, wasting resources, or increasing emissions.

The world lacks the acreage to feed 9 billion people by 2050. -based Eat JUST, Inc. is using cell culture technology to grow real meat -- without hurting animals, wasting resources, or increasing emissions. The organ transplant shortage . More than 122,000 patients are currently awaiting an organ transplant. Ten years ago, Wake Forest's Dr. Anthony Atala placed artificial bladders, lab-grown from patients' own cells, in children. These 3D-printed organs could revolutionize organ transplants. No waiting list. No donor. No fear of the body rejecting an organ.

More than 122,000 patients are currently awaiting an organ transplant. Ten years ago, Dr. placed artificial bladders, lab-grown from patients' own cells, in children. These 3D-printed organs could revolutionize organ transplants. No waiting list. No donor. No fear of the body rejecting an organ. Ocean sustainability . Our oceans are suffering. Open-ocean "aquaculture" facilities like California's Catalina Sea Ranch actually clean the ocean while producing sustainable superfoods.

Our oceans are suffering. Open-ocean "aquaculture" facilities like actually clean the ocean while producing sustainable superfoods. Climate change. Air pollution and climate change are wreaking havoc on our environment. Arizona State University scientist Klaus Lackner created a synthetic tree that removes atmospheric carbon at one-thousand times the rate of a natural tree.

"Our featured innovators are finding viable solutions to the globe's problems, yet their products haven't been widely adopted. We're asking why that is," said Andrea Fuller, a co-producer of the film. "These awe-inspiring technologies could revolutionize our lives. We're optimistic that this film can spur necessary conversations in the United States as to how we achieve the dual goals of keeping people safe and accelerating these innovations."

"They Say It Can't Be Done" was selected to appear in 15 film festivals, including the Colorado Environmental Film Festival, European Cinematography Awards, Global Film Festival Awards, Buenos Aires International Film Festival, and Docs Without Borders Film Festival. It won Best Documentary and Audience Award at Anthem Film Festival.

About "They Say It Can't Be Done"

"They Say It Can't Be Done" is a documentary that explores how innovation can solve some of the world's largest problems. We track four companies on the cutting edge of technological solutions. "They Say It Can't Be Done" has been acquired in North America by Gravitas Ventures and internationally by Espresso Media.

