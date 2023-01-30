Award Winning "Freedom's Path" Opens Nationwide Friday, February 3; Commemorating Black History Month through Xenon Pictures

Freedom's Path has a unique marketing relationship with Byron Allen's Allen Media Group and HBCU-GO, the exclusive streaming platform for Historically Black Colleges and Universities. A short introduction to the film and the give-back program featuring HBCU-GO's CEO Curtis Symonds is currently running in AMC theaters.

As Byron Allen stated in a recent Deadline story:

"We're proud to support the movie Freedom's Path by engaging the HBCU community to join this important conversation…our partnership with the film, and the launch of HBCU GO Give 365 aligns with Allen Media Group's commitment to education as a path to economic inclusion."

The film's writer & director Brett Smith devoted 12 years of his life to getting the movie made and telling the heretofore untold story of free, Black Americans living in the Deep South during the Civil War.

Written, Directed, & Produced by Brett Smith

Starring:

RJ Cyler

Gerran Howell

Ewen Bremner

Carol Sutton

Afemo Omilami

Thomas Jefferson Byrd

Mia Tucker

Harrison Gilbertson

Runtime: 2:11:20

Aspect Ratio: 4016x1716 (2:39)

Location: Arkansas, USA

