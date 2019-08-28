Banggood Committed to Global Users for "A good life doesn't cost a fortune" at Its 13th Anniversary

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Banggood, a leading Chinese online retailer that focuses on B2C cross-border export e-commerce, has released its new corporate slogan, "A good life doesn't cost a fortune," in celebration of its 13th anniversary. This new slogan is in line with its new self-positioning and development goals of "creating a better quality of life for users." With its widely available supply chain and warehouses network, Banggood has also announced its commitment to providing a variety of products for the needs of users around the world, allowing users to spend the least amount of money to get the best quality of life experience.

In anticipation of the 13th anniversary, and in-line with this new brand positioning, Banggood is launching this year's anniversary celebration sale to bring higher value and more earn fun to its consumers. This year's sale will be held from August 27th to September 18th, encompassing a wide variety of great discounts, coupons and entertaining giveaway games.

One of the events consumers can look forward to is a giveaway game called "Team and Win: To share $10,000 bonuses." Users can invite their friends to join their team to win bonuses; the more people that join your team, the more chance you get to earn discounts. New users will also gain unprecedented benefits during the anniversary celebration, with $200 coupon packs available to users registered during the month.

All settings and page design of the Banggood website and app will be upgraded to provide the best possible shopping experience. Themed anniversary changes to the traditional user interface design will make it easy to access and find value in all of the discounts and gamified experiences.

The company is clear, however, that the also be upgrade this anniversary sale is with its brand image. To fulfill its commitment of 'creating a better quality of life for users', it has simultaneously updated all partner brand pages to also offer these discounts at even higher levels along with other services. For example, one of their biggest partner brands Eachine will provide pre-sale and after-sale services along with standard discounting.

Banggood operates the business on its website, Banggood.com and other e-commerce platforms. By the first quarter of 2019, the Banggood.com, had more than 19 million registered users from more than 200 countries and regions globally, with daily visits of more than 9.5 million.

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Guangzhou, China, Banggood is a leading e-commerce company in China. By running its website www.banggood.com and pages on other platforms, Banggood has sold more than 500,000 types of products to the United States, Britain, Germany, France, Spain, Australia, Russia, Japan and other countries.

