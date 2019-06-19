Barco® Uniforms Affirms Its Ongoing Licensing Agreement With ABC's "Grey's Anatomy" As New Product Launches Drive Continued Global Success

"There is simply no understating the value of our successful partnership with ABC, and we are proud and excited to continue our 'Grey's Anatomy' licensing agreement through 2027," said David Murphy, president and CEO of Barco Uniforms. "The "Grey's Anatomy" brand adds a special cache to our line of professional attire that enables healthcare professionals around the globe to look great and feel their most confident. We are excited to experience continued growth of the brand portfolio and future successes through our company's partnership with ABC."

For over a decade, the "Grey's Anatomy" collection has become the preferred scrub brand of millions of healthcare professionals. The brand is globally recognized for setting the highest standard of quality, fabric innovation and modern design aesthetics that enhance healthcare professionals' performance through exceptional fit and unparalleled lasting comfort.

In April 2019, Barco launched the highly-anticipated "Grey's Anatomy" EDGE collection, expanding the line to six unique sub-brand collections. To accompany the company's announcement and global marketing roll-out, Barco shared a larger-than-life digital campaign image that was 3-stories tall on display at 43rd Street and 7th Avenue in Times Square, New York City. Notably, the "Grey's Anatomy" IMPACT brand has also seen year-over-year double-digit growth since it launched in 2017.

"Our ABC partnership has played a significant role in promoting sales and increasing brand recognition across generations of healthcare professionals," said Michaela Griggs, Senior Vice President, Healthcare Division of Barco Uniforms. "Our legacy and our purpose for over nine decades has been, and will always be, to serve those who serve others, which is why our brand tagline 'Made to Matter' is so meaningful to us."

About Barco Uniforms

Founded in 1929, Barco® Uniforms is a leader of design innovation in the premium professional apparel industry, designing award-winning premium uniforms that elevate and honor the individual in the healthcare, food service and hospitality industries. Barco Uniforms is headquartered in Los Angeles with approximately 250+ local employees across multiple disciplines including design, product development, marketing, sales, supply chain, and distribution. For more information, visit www.barcouniforms.com or https://www.linkedin.com/company/barco-uniforms-inc. You can follow the company at www.instagram.com/barco.uniforms/, www.facebook.com/barcouniforms/, https://twitter.com/BarcoUniforms and www.pinterest.com/barcouniforms/.

Keeping Hope Alive.

In 2008, Barco's Nightingales Foundation (BNF) was founded by Barco's Chairman of the Board, Michael Donner and his wife Frida in hopes of lifting-up the lives of children around the world, in honor of Healthcare Professionals. http://www.barcosnightingales.org/

For more information on Barco Uniforms or Barco's Nightingales Foundation visit: www.barcouniforms.com.

