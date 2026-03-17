Battleship Missouri Memorial Launches "Chuck's Quest" in Pearl Harbor

An interactive adventure led by the ship's new mascot, Chuck the Iguana, brings history to life for families and visitors of all ages.

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Battleship Missouri Memorial, the iconic American battleship where World War II officially ended, is introducing a new interactive onboard experience inspired by a true story from the ship's final combat deployment.

Meet Chuck the Iguana, a real-life stowaway turned honorary crew member whose legacy inspires Chuck's Quest: Secrets of the Mighty Mo, an immersive, youth-focused adventure available now.

Young explorers navigate the USS Missouri with their Chuck’s Quest mission books, uncovering clues and discovering the ship’s history along the way.

For just $8, visitors can enhance their general admission experience with Chuck's Quest, available both online and onsite. Unlike a traditional tour, this self-guided interactive mission transforms exploration into an engaging, challenge-based experience that brings stories and spaces to life.

A Must-Do Adventure Aboard America's Last Battleship

Chuck's Quest is the Memorial's first initiative specifically designed to deliver a youth-focused experience aboard one of the most historic battleships in the United States. Created with school-aged children in mind, but enjoyed by visitors of every generation, the experience brings the ship's legendary past to life in an entirely new way.

The experience transforms a traditional museum visit into an unforgettable journey across the Mighty Mo's massive decks, once home to thousands of Sailors. Guided by Chuck and his interactive mission booklet, participants crack codes, uncover hidden signal flags, learn authentic Sailor slang, and discover surprising "Mo Facts" that reveal the real people and stories behind the steel. Visitors move beyond reading history to living it, discovering the Battleship Missouri as a floating city where every passageway, compartment, and deck has a story waiting to be uncovered.

Chuck's True Story: The Real Iguana Behind the Mission

Chuck is not a fictional character. His story dates back to Operation Desert Storm, the USS Missouri's final active-duty conflict before her retirement in March 1992. During that deployment, a Sailor reportedly brought an iguana aboard from the Philippines. Chuck quickly became a beloved stowaway, honorary crew member, and unofficial mascot of the Sailors of Gun Turret Three, boosting morale during long months at sea.

Today, his story represents the personal moments and human connections that shaped the Missouri's nearly 50 years of service, from World War II to the Cold War and into the modern era.

"Chuck's story reminds us that history is ultimately about people," said Michael Carr, President & CEO of the USS Missouri Memorial Association. "He represents the Sailors who lived and served aboard this ship, and how even the smallest stories can carry lasting meaning. With Chuck's Quest, we're inviting visitors to experience that history firsthand and see the Battleship Missouri in a completely new way."

Preserving Legacy for Future Generations

Now permanently moored in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, the USS Missouri serves as a floating museum and living classroom, welcoming visitors aboard one of America's most storied ships. Just across the harbor rests the Pearl Harbor National Memorial above the sunken USS Arizona, a sacred national park site honoring the lives lost on December 7, 1941. Together, these two vessels form a powerful historical bookend, marking the beginning and the end of America's involvement in World War II, and establishing the Battleship Missouri Memorial as one of the most historically significant and unforgettable visitor experiences in the world.

With that legacy comes a responsibility to preserve and share history for future generations, and Chuck's Quest represents an exciting new chapter in that mission. Rooted in historical truth and brought to life through adventure and curiosity, the experience offers a meaningful new way to connect with the Mighty Mo, whether visiting Pearl Harbor for the first time or returning to explore her legacy once again. As a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, the Battleship Missouri Memorial relies on visitor support, with every admission and Chuck's Quest purchase directly reinvested into preserving the USS Missouri and the stories she carries forward, ensuring this national treasure endures for generations to come.

Chuck's Quest: Secrets of the Mighty Mo is available through a special general admission ticket option for both children and adults. Tickets and additional details are available at www.ussmissouri.org.

Chuck's story extends beyond the ship. Visitors and history fans can learn more at www.ussmissouri.org/chuck and follow his adventures on Instagram at @ChucktheIguana. Through digital storytelling and interactive experiences, Chuck helps connect audiences around the world with the history of the Battleship Missouri and the Sailors who served aboard her.

Watch the promotional video about Chuck the Iguana and Chuck's Quest:

Watch Chuck

Access the press kit for photos, b-roll, and additional media information:

Chuck's Press Kit

About the Battleship Missouri Memorial

Since opening in January 1999, the Battleship Missouri Memorial has attracted more than 10-million visitors from around the world with a fascinating tour experience showcasing the USS Missouri's unique place in history. Located a ship's length from the USS Arizona Memorial, the Mighty Mo completes a historical visitor experience that begins with the "day of infamy" and sinking of the USS Arizona in Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, and ends with Japan's formal surrender aboard the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay on September 2, 1945.

The USS Missouri had an astounding career over five decades and three wars – World War II, the Korean War, and Desert Storm – after which it was decommissioned and donated to the USS Missouri Memorial Association, Inc., a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. The Association operates the Battleship Missouri Memorial as a historic attraction and oversees her care and preservation with the support of visitors, memberships, grants, and donations. The Battleship Missouri Memorial is open daily. For information or reservations, call (808) 455-1600 or visit USSMissouri.org.

SOURCE USS Missouri Memorial Association