Bayer Named to the 2019 Forbes "America's Best Employers List"

WHIPPANY, N.J., April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third consecutive year, Bayer was named to the Forbes "America's Best Employers List." According to the new ranking, Bayer climbed seven spots to No.150 among the Top 500 companies in the Large Company Category.

"To be a part of Forbes 'America's Best Employers' list again is a real honor and a true testament to our U.S. employees who work in this great country every day," said Ray Kerins, SVP of Corporate Affairs for Bayer. "We couldn't have achieved this ranking without their hard work and endless dedication to the company."

Forbes, in partnership with market research firm Statista, surveyed more than 50,000 Americans working for companies with at least 1,000 employees. Respondents were asked to rate on a scale from zero to 10 about how likely they'd recommend their employer to others. In addition, they were asked to nominate organizations outside of their own industry.

The ranking was divided into two lists: one for large companies and the other for midsized companies. The large company category requires the business to have more than 5,000 employees and the midsized category to have between 1,000-5,000 employees in the United States.

The full list of America's Best Employers of 2019 can be found on Forbes online.

Bayer: Science For A Better Life

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. Its products and services are designed to benefit people by supporting efforts to overcome the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. Bayer is committed to the principles of sustainable development, and the Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2018, the Group employed around 117,000 people and had sales of 39.6 billion euros. Capital expenditures amounted to 2.6 billion euros, R&D expenses to 5.2 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.us.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Bayer Group or subgroup management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in Bayer's public reports which are available on the Bayer website at www.bayer.com. The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments.

