Baylis Medical Technologies Launches PowerWire® 14 RF Puncture Crossing Guidewire — The First 0.014" Radiofrequency Crossing Wire

MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Baylis Medical Technologies Inc. today announced U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance and commercial launch of the PowerWire® 14 Radiofrequency (RF) Guidewire, designed to facilitate the crossing of completely occluded native or stented peripheral vessels 3mm in diameter or greater.

The PowerWire® 14 RF Guidewire is the first 0.014" RF-enabled crossing wire, offering physicians a smaller-profile option when navigating challenging occlusions. Building on the established PowerWire® Pro RF Guidewire platform, PowerWire® 14 RF Guidewire combines RF-assisted crossing capability with a 0.014" profile, providing an option for use in anatomies where precision and controlled advancement are critical.

PowerWire® 14 RF Guidewire is intended for use in both arterial and venous occlusions. Early physician use suggests potential advantages in high-pressure systems and complex anatomies where a smaller wire profile may offer greater physician comfort when using RF-assisted technology.

When the energized tip of the PowerWire® 14 RF Guidewire contacts metal, RF delivery automatically terminates, helping support controlled advancement during in-stent crossing. This design feature assists physicians in managing challenging in-stent occlusions.

Laura Conquergood, Chief Executive Officer of Baylis Medical Technologies, commented, "The launch of PowerWire® 14 RF Guidewire expands our RF puncture crossing portfolio with a 0.014" option, providing physicians with additional flexibility to select the wire profile that best aligns with vessel size, lesion characteristics, and procedural approach."

About Baylis Medical Technologies Inc.

Baylis Medical Technologies seeks to improve the lives of patients through the conception and commercialization of state-of-the-art medical devices. The company proudly carries forward Gloria Baylis' legacy to enhance access to care through its divisions of Endovascular and Design and Manufacturing Services. Baylis Medical Technologies' clinical solutions are utilized by healthcare professionals worldwide to improve patient outcomes for individuals with cardiovascular and other medical conditions.

For more information about the PowerWire® 14 RF Guidewire and the complete PowerWire® family of RF Guidewires, please visit www.baylismedtech.com. For any inquiries, please contact [email protected] or call 1-888-505-4885.

PRM-00944 J-1 V-1 ©Baylis Medical Technologies Inc., 2026. The Baylis Medical Technologies logo, Advancing Technology. Transforming Care., and PowerWire are trademarks or registered trademarks of Baylis Medical Technologies Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Baylis Medical Technologies Inc. reserves the right to change specifications or to incorporate design changes without notice and without incurring any obligation relating to equipment previously manufactured or delivered. Patents Pending and/or issued. CAUTION: Federal Law (USA) restricts the sale of these devices to or by the order of a physician. Before use, consult product labels and inserts for any indications, contraindications, hazards, warnings, cautions and instructions for use.

Baylis Medical Technologies does not recommend or endorse any specific clinical procedural steps or methodology. The information provided herein represents examples and tips shared by experienced physicians that have used these devices.

Products shown may not be authorized or available in all jurisdictions. Indications, claims, and clinical content may vary based on regional regulatory requirements. Please consult the product labeling and Instructions for Use for applicable regional information.

SOURCE Baylis Medical Technologies Inc.