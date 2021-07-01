BCT-Bank of Charles Town Launches "Pack the 'Pack" Donations Campaign with Its Backpack Program Partners For Local Food-Insecure Children

CHARLES TOWN, W. Va., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (OTC:PTBS) – BCT-Bank of Charles Town, also known as The Community's Bank, today announced a new funding campaign through its BCTCares For The Hungry initiative in support of local backpack food programs for food-insecure children. This BCTCares campaign is called "Pack the 'Pack" in reference to raising funds to purchase enough food to fill 5,000 take-home backpacks. Fundraising will be from July 1, 2021 through August 31, 2021. Monetary donations will be accepted at all BCT branch locations and online. For a list of branches, visit www.mybct.bank/locations/. Online donations can be made by visiting www.mybct.bank/bctcares/.

Alice Frazier, President and CEO of BCT remarked, "The BCTCares team was particularly moved to help the startling number of food-insecure children in our communities. Through our Pack the 'Pack campaign, we are raising awareness in our communities about the thousands of local children who will go hungry and are asking those communities to join us to prevent it. A $5.00 donation will fill one backpack with food for one child." Frazier continued, "Over 150 years ago, our founders established a culture of neighbor helping neighbor. We think this is one more opportunity to do just that."

For the Pack the 'Pack campaign, BCTCares has partnered with local backpack program charities who will purchase and distribute food using the funds donated. The local backpack program partners are:

- Berkeley County Backpack Program (Berkeley County, WV) -

http://feedbcwvkids.org/

- Community Combined Ministries – Kidz Power Pacs (Jefferson County, WV) - https://communitycombined.org/

- HARC/Micah's Backpack (Washington County, MD) -

https://harccoalition.org/programs/micahs-backpack/

- Loudoun Backpack Coalition (Loudoun County, VA) - https://loudouneducationfoundation.org/backpack-coalition/

To learn more about the Pack the 'Pack campaign and how to donate, visit any BCT branch or BCT's website at www.mybct.bank/about/bctcares.

