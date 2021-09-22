BCT-Bank of Charles Town's "Pack the 'Pack" Campaign Raises $43,000 to Fill 8,600 Backpacks of Local Children with Food

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (OTC:PTBS) -- BCT-Bank of Charles Town, also known as The Community's Bank, today announced through its BCTCares Foundation the results of the recent "Pack the 'Pack" fundraising campaign in association with four local backpack program charities. With the support of BCT customers, employees, vendors, and local community patrons, a total of $43,000 was raised that will be used to fill 8,600 take-home backpacks with food for local food-insecure school children. The campaign ran July through August, 2021.

"To say we are pleased with the results of our Pack the 'Pack campaign is an understatement," said Alice Frazier, President and CEO of BCT. "This effort was initiated at the last minute due to the emergency need of food-insecure children in our markets. Their need resonated so loudly with our employees and customers that the campaign grew well beyond our hopes. I am very proud of our customers, employees, and local communities for rallying together to raise over two times our original goal. Thousands of local children will be fed because we joined together as neighbors in a fight to end food-insecurity in our local communities."

BCTCares partnered with local backpack program charities for this campaign. These partners will purchase and distribute food to local school children using the funds donated, filling over 8,600 backpacks with food. The local backpack program partners are:

Berkeley County Backpack Program ( Berkeley County, WV ) - http://feedbcwvkids.org/

) - http://feedbcwvkids.org/ Community Combined Ministries – Kidz Power Pacs ( Jefferson County, WV ) - https://communitycombined.org/

) - https://communitycombined.org/ HARC/Micah's Backpack ( Washington County, MD ) - https://harccoalition.org/programs/micahs-backpack/

) - https://harccoalition.org/programs/micahs-backpack/ Loudoun Backpack Coalition (Loudoun County, VA) - https://loudouneducationfoundation.org/backpack-coalition/

To learn more about the BCTCares Foundation and its BCTCares For The Hungry initiatives, visit www.mybct.bank/about/bctcares.

About the Company

Founded in 1871 and celebrating their 150th year of service, BCT - Bank of Charles Town, also known as The Community's Bank, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:PTBS). With approximately $672 million in assets as of June 30, 2021, the Company conducts operations through its main office, an additional eight branch offices, and two loan production offices. BCT's offices are located in Jefferson and Berkeley Counties (WV), Washington County (MD), and Loudoun and Stafford Counties (VA). The Bank provides various banking products and services including free access to over 55,000 ATMs through the Allpoint® network plus online and mobile banking for individuals, businesses, and local governments. The Bank also offers commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, commercial real estate loans and agricultural loans. The Residential Lending division offers secondary market and portfolio mortgage loans, one-time close construction to perm loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. For over 60 years, BCT Wealth Advisors has provided financial management, investment, trust, and estate services to its clients. In 2019 and 2020, the Bank was named a "Best Bank To Work For" by American Banker. In 2018, Forbes named BCT a "Best In State Bank" for Maryland.

The Company's shares are quoted on the OTC Pink Sheet marketplace under the symbol "PTBS." For more information about Potomac Bancshares, Inc., and the Bank, please visit our website at www.mybct.bank.

SOURCE BCT - Bank of Charles Town

Related Links

http://www.mybct.bank

