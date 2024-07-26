BCT-The Community's Bank Voted 2024 "Loudoun's Favorite" Winner for Bank, Mortgage Company, Financial Planner, and Banker by LoudounNow Readers

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (OTC:PTBS) BCT-Bank of Charles Town, also known as The Community's Bank in the Northern Virginia and Washington, DC metro area, announced it was voted WINNER in the 2024 Loudoun's Favorite poll in four financial services categories: Bank, Mortgage Company, Banker (Alice Frazier), and Financial Planner (Mary Szabat). BCT was also voted RUNNER-UP as Mortgage Broker (Steve Cowen).

"We are extremely honored and humbled to be voted 'winner' and 'runner-up' in multiple categories of Loudoun's Favorites," stated Alice P. Frazier, BCT President and CEO. "Such recognition is entirely due to our terrific employees who foster relationships that simplify our clients' financial lives. This approach has been at the heart of BCT's philosophy for over 153 years and we intend it to keep it that way. Much thanks to our good friends and neighbors in Loudoun for this wonderful honor."

Loudoun's Favorite is an annual readers' poll conducted by LoudounNow, a locally-owned newspaper serving Loudoun County, Virginia. Readers vote for approximately one month for their favorite people, places, and businesses in more than 200 categories. The nominees are grouped into six sections: Community, Food and Drink, Places, Health and Wellness, People, and Businesses.

To see a full list of the 2024 Loudoun's Favorites winners, click here.

(Direct link: https://www.loudounnow.com/news/loudoun-s-favorites-2024-the-readers-recommendations/article_15f174b6-4a01-11ef-873f-135da012b1e4.html )

About BCT-Bank of Charles Town

Founded in 1871, BCT - Bank of Charles Town, also known as The Community's Bank, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:PTBS). With approximately $855 million in assets as of March 31, 2024, the Company conducts operations through its main office, an additional eight branch offices, and two loan production offices. BCT's offices are located in Jefferson and Berkeley Counties (WV), Washington County (MD), and Loudoun and Stafford Counties (VA). BCT was voted WINNER in the LoudounNow 2024 Loudoun's Favorites readers' poll in four categories: Bank, Mortgage Company, Banker (Alice Frazier), and Financial Planner (Mary Szabat).

The Company's shares are quoted on the OTC Pink Sheet marketplace under the symbol "PTBS." For more information about Potomac Bancshares, Inc., and the Bank, please visit our website at www.mybct.bank.

