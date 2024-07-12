BCTCares Foundation Launches Annual "Pack the 'Pack" Donations Program with Its Backpack Program Partners For Local Food-Insecure Children

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BCTCares Foundation, a nonprofit founded by BCT-Bank of Charles Town and its employees, today announced the launch of its annual Pack the 'Pack funding campaign through its BCTCares For The Hungry initiative in support of local backpack food programs for food-insecure children. This year's Pack the 'Pack campaign has a goal raising funds to purchase enough food to fill 5,000 take-home backpacks. Fundraising will be from July 1 through August 31, 2024. Monetary donations will be accepted at all BCT branch locations and online. For a list of branches, visit www.mybct.bank/locations/. Online donations can be made by visiting www.mybct.bank/about/bctcares/.

Help feed local kids by donating to Pack the 'Pack. Learn more and donate online by visiting: https://www.mybct.bank/bctcares/

Alice Frazier, President and CEO of BCT, remarked, "Our employees take enormous pride in establishing and running our annual Pack the 'Pack campaign. I am proud of them because of their sacrifices in time and energy to reduce the growing numbers of children in our markets who are at risk due to food insecurity. This need has become more pronounced with inflationary pressures on food products." Frazier continued, "We are asking our clients, neighbors, vendors, friends, and families to help with a financial donation. A $15.00 donation will help feed one local child for two days."

For the Pack the 'Pack campaign, BCTCares is continuing its partnership with four local backpack food charities who purchase and distribute food using the funds donated. These local backpack programs have partnered with BCT from the beginning of the Pack the 'Pack program. They are:

Berkeley County Backpack Program ( Berkeley County, WV ) - http://feedbcwvkids.org/

) - http://feedbcwvkids.org/ Community Combined Ministries – Kidz Power Pacs ( Berkeley and Jefferson Counties, WV) - https://communitycombined.org/

and Counties, WV) - https://communitycombined.org/ HARC/Micah's Backpack ( Washington County, MD ) - https://harccoalition.org/programs/micahs-backpack/

) - https://harccoalition.org/programs/micahs-backpack/ Fueled (formerly Loudoun Backpack Coalition, Loudoun County, VA) - https://www.loudouneducationfoundation.org/fueled/

To learn more about the Pack the 'Pack campaign and how to donate, visit any BCT branch or BCT's website at www.mybct.bank/about/bctcares.

About BCTCares Foundation

The BCTCares Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization with a mission to provide direct support to food-insecure children, families, and individuals in the four primary counties served by BCT-Bank of Charles Town, also known as The Community's Bank. BCTCares Foundation, Inc., EIN 87-1550562. Consult your tax adviser regarding possible tax benefits for donations. For more information or to donate, visit our webpage at www.mybct.bank/about/bctcares.

BCTCares Foundation

111 E. Washington Street

Charles Town, WV 25414

304-728-2453

About Bank of Charles Town

Founded in 1871, BCT - Bank of Charles Town, also known as The Community's Bank, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:PTBS). With approximately $855 million in assets as of March 31, 2024, the Company conducts operations through its main office, an additional eight branch offices, and two loan production offices. BCT's offices are located in Jefferson and Berkeley Counties (WV), Washington County (MD), and Loudoun and Stafford Counties (VA). The Bank provides various banking products and services including free access to over 55,000 ATMs through the Allpoint® network plus an affiliation with Sheetz convenience stores. The Bank provides convenient online and mobile banking for individuals, businesses, and local governments. The Bank also offers commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, and government contractor loans. The Bank is also a Small Business Administration (SBA) Preferred Lender. The Residential Lending division offers secondary market and portfolio mortgage loans, one-time close construction to perm loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. For over 70 years, BCT Wealth Advisors has provided trust services, growing into a premier financial management, investments, and estate services provider. In 2023, American Banker selected BCT as a "Top 200 Community Bank," an annual listing of the best performing banks in the United States with assets under $2 billion. BCT was voted a "Best of the Best" winner in the 2023 Journal-News Readers' Choice Awards in four categories: Bank, Mortgage Company, Loan Services, and Financial Planning. In 2023, 2021, 2020, and 2019 the Bank was named a "Best Bank To Work For" by American Banker.

The Company's shares are quoted on the OTC Pink Sheet marketplace under the symbol "PTBS." For more information about Potomac Bancshares, Inc., and the Bank, please visit our website at www.mybct.bank.

SOURCE BCT - Bank of Charles Town