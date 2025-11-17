The star-studded live-streaming event is set for December 14 at 5 PM PST

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ed Asner Family Center (TEAFC) is spreading holiday cheer with its 5th annual celebrity live table read of "It's a Wonderful Life" on December 14 at 5 PM PST, streaming exclusively on Broadway Unlocked. This year's star-studded cast features Ben Stiller, Christine Taylor, and Martin Short as Mr. Potter, along with Michael Shannon, Maureen McCormick, Gregory Harrison, Tom Bergeron, Joe Mantegna, Robert Smigel, and the talented cast of Love on the Spectrum — Connor Tomlinson, Dani Bowman, Abbey Romeo, Madison Marilla, Subodh Garg, Tanner Smith, Chelsea Darnell, and Spencer Harte — and more. For Tickets and Streaming Information, CLICK HERE.

Ben Stiller, Martin Short, Christine Taylor, Michael Shannon, and Cast Members of "Love on The Spectrum" Headline Holiday Classic: "It's a Wonderful Life" Table Read Benefiting The Ed Asner Family Center & Families with Special Needs

Presented as a live virtual table read, the event will include authentic sound effects, live music, and surprise celebrity guests, creating an unforgettable holiday experience. This year's production is once again helmed by longtime collaborator Victor Nelli, whose creative vision has been instrumental in bringing this beloved tradition to life for the past five years. The one-night-only performance will stream exclusively on Broadway Unlocked, allowing audiences everywhere to enjoy this beloved holiday classic from the comfort of home. Accessibility services provided by Angela Johnson of Invest in Access.

The annual table read benefits families with special needs by supporting TEAFC's mission to provide mental health services, enrichment programs, camps, adult day programs, and community support for individuals with special needs and their families.

"Each year, these incredible actors show up for us with open hearts, dedicating their time and talent to keep this tradition and my father's legacy alive. I'm profoundly grateful for their commitment to The Ed Asner Family Center. Their generosity is what makes 'It's a Wonderful Life' feel truly wonderful," said Matthew Asner, Co-Founder of TheEd Asner Family Center.

"Supporting this event means supporting hundreds of families who rely on us every day. Every contribution, big or small, helps us fulfill our promise to them. It is deeply important to us that all of our programs are co-created and co-taught by autistic individuals. Their voices and perspectives bring authenticity and a unique richness to everything we do," added Navah Paskowitz-Asner, Co-Founder of TheEd Asner Family Center.

All proceeds from the event will go directly to support TEAFC programs for individuals with special needs and their families. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.teafc.org.

The 5th Annual TEAFC "It's a Wonderful Life" evening is proudly sponsored by Bristol Circle Entertainment, Vanaman German LLP, and the Trebek Family Foundation.

Join us for this heartwarming holiday tradition and experience the timeless story ofIt's a Wonderful Life like never before.

Date: Sunday, December 14, 2025

Time: 5:00 PM PT / 8:00 PM ET

Streaming: Exclusively on Broadway Unlocked

Tickets are now available starting at $25 CLICK HERE

ABOUT THE ED ASNER FAMILY CENTER:

The Ed Asner Family Center (TEAFC) is an all-encompassing resource dedicated to elevating the lives of special needs individuals and their families. The Center is a nonprofit, co-founded by Navah Paskowitz-Asner and Matthew Asner. Our mission is to be a Center of acceptance and enrichment for those seeking wholeness in all aspects of life. Our support extends beyond the special needs individual to the entire family, through a wide variety of mental health services and groundbreaking interactive programs. The center proudly makes it policy to employ Autistic self-advocates as camp counselors, educators, and assistants. For a closer look at our programs and community, visit TEAFC.org.

Follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

EVENT AND SPONSORSHIP CONTACT:

Luisa Romero • The Ed Asner Family Center

[email protected] • (818) 302-0712

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Cheri Warner • Andy Aguinada • Weissman/Markovitz Communications

[email protected] • 818.760.8995

SOURCE The Ed Asner Family Center