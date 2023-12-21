Better for All Home Compostable Cups Recognized by Food & Beverage Magazine as a "2023 Editor's Top Product Pick of the Year"

News provided by

Better for All

21 Dec, 2023, 08:13 ET

PASADENA, Calif., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Better for All, a natural products innovator, is proud to announce the recognition of its cups in Food & Beverage Magazine's 2023 Editor's Top Pick Products of the Year list, appearing in the magazine's December issue. This accolade highlights the company's commitment to excellence and innovation in the compostable and renewable drinkware sector.

Better for All's lightweight and durable cups are made with Kaneka Biopolymers Green Planet™ PHBH™, a revolutionary material made by fermentation. Better for All cups signal a new era in the world of event and party drinkware. Currently available in 8 ounce and 16 ounce sizes, Better for All cups are adept at handling both warm and cold beverages, is dishwasher safe, and are TUV-certified home compostable and BPI-certified compostable.

"We designed a home compostable, renewable and reusable line of cups to meet people where they are while addressing their concerns about plastic pollution and climate change. We are happy to be acknowledged by Food & Beverage Magazine as a breakout product—a testament to the quality, innovation, and consumer benefit embodied by our PHBH™ cups and the Better for All brand," said Raegan Kelly, Head of Product at Better for All.

For more information about Better for All and its products, visit www.betterforall.co.

About Better for All:
Better for All is committed to providing 100% reusable, renewable, and home compostable alternatives to disposable plastic cups. With distinct features and high-temperature tolerance, Better for All cups are designed with customer and planetary health front of mind. For more information visit www.betterforall.co.

Media Contact:
Olivia Ludington, Ludington Media
(551) 795-5950
[email protected]

SOURCE Better for All

Also from this source

USC Football and Better for All Partner for a Zero Waste Game

USC Football and Better for All Partner for a Zero Waste Game

The University of Southern California Department of Intercollegiate Athletics and Better for All, natural products innovator, launch an exciting...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Beverages

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.