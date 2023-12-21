Better for All Home Compostable Cups Recognized by Food & Beverage Magazine as a "2023 Editor's Top Product Pick of the Year"

PASADENA, Calif., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Better for All, a natural products innovator, is proud to announce the recognition of its cups in Food & Beverage Magazine's 2023 Editor's Top Pick Products of the Year list, appearing in the magazine's December issue . This accolade highlights the company's commitment to excellence and innovation in the compostable and renewable drinkware sector.

Better for All's lightweight and durable cups are made with Kaneka Biopolymers Green Planet™ PHBH™, a revolutionary material made by fermentation. Better for All cups signal a new era in the world of event and party drinkware. Currently available in 8 ounce and 16 ounce sizes, Better for All cups are adept at handling both warm and cold beverages, is dishwasher safe, and are TUV-certified home compostable and BPI-certified compostable.

"We designed a home compostable, renewable and reusable line of cups to meet people where they are while addressing their concerns about plastic pollution and climate change. We are happy to be acknowledged by Food & Beverage Magazine as a breakout product—a testament to the quality, innovation, and consumer benefit embodied by our PHBH™ cups and the Better for All brand," said Raegan Kelly, Head of Product at Better for All.

For more information about Better for All and its products, visit www.betterforall.co.

About Better for All:

Better for All is committed to providing 100% reusable, renewable, and home compostable alternatives to disposable plastic cups. With distinct features and high-temperature tolerance, Better for All cups are designed with customer and planetary health front of mind. For more information visit www.betterforall.co .

Media Contact:

Olivia Ludington, Ludington Media

(551) 795-5950

[email protected]

SOURCE Better for All