Bey Bright Unveils New Album "Soul Nostalgia 5" and Revised Edition of eBook "Claim Your Man; A Woman's Guide to Love, Happiness & Self-Empowerment"

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned indie soul artist and relationship expert Bey Bright is thrilled to announce the release of his highly anticipated new album, "Soul Nostalgia 5," alongside the revised edition of his empowering eBook, "Claim Your Man; A Woman's Guide to Love, Happiness & Self-Empowerment."

Soul Nostalgia 5: Bey Bright continues to captivate audiences with his signature blend of contemporary R&B and nostalgic soul. "Soul Nostalgia 5" delivers a rich collection of slow jams, funky workouts, and romantic tunes that promise to resonate with listeners. The album features standout tracks like "Anything You Want" and "I Can Do It Better," showcasing Bey's soulful vocals and heartfelt lyrics. Available now on all major digital platforms including iTunes, Spotify, Amazon Music, and more.

Claim Your Man; A Woman's Guide to Love, Happiness & Self-Empowerment (Revised Edition): In addition to his musical endeavors, Bey Bright is also a celebrated author and relationship coach. The revised edition of his eBook, "Claim Your Man," offers women practical advice and insights on achieving love, happiness, and self-empowerment in their relationships. This updated version includes new chapters and enhanced content to better guide readers on their journey to personal fulfillment. The eBook is available for purchase on Amazon Kindle and other major eBook platforms.

About Bey Bright: Bey Bright is a multi-talented indie soul artist, producer, and author known for his soulful music and empowering self-help books. With a career spanning over a decade, Bey has consistently delivered chart-topping hits and valuable relationship advice, earning him a dedicated fan base and critical acclaim.

