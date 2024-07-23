Bill Withers' "Grandma's Hands" Book Celebrates Gorgeous Grandma's Day on July 23rd

LOS ANGELES, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Gorgeous Grandma's Day, the family of the late, great Bill Withers is delighted to announce a special social media celebration for the newly released picture book, Grandma's Hands. Inspired by Withers' timeless song, this beautifully illustrated book is capturing the hearts and imaginations of both children and adults, offering a touching tribute to grandmothers everywhere.

Event Details:

Grandma's Hands children's book by Bill Withers Bill Withers' new children's book, Grandma's Hands

Date: July 23, 2024

Location: https://www.instagram.com/realbillwithers/ and https://www.instagram.com/grandmashandsbook/

Grandma's Hands celebrates the love, wisdom, and strength of grandmothers through evocative illustrations and the heartfelt lyrics of Bill Withers' beloved song. The book brings to life the warmth and comfort that grandmothers provide, making it a perfect addition to any family's bookshelf. With Illustrated artwork from African American multiple-award-winning illustrator R. Gregory Christie, "Grandma's Hands" is published by Black-owned independent publisher, Freedom Three Publishing.

Highlights of the Online Celebration:

Musical Posts: Enjoy posted musical performances inspired by Bill Withers' legacy, including from his daughter, Kori Withers .

"Gorgeous Grandma's Day is the perfect occasion to honor the incredible women who have shaped our lives with their love and wisdom," said Marcia Withers, wife of Bill Withers. "This book is a celebration of the profound impact grandmothers have on our families and communities. We are thrilled to share this special day with readers and fans of Bill's music."

About Bill Withers: Bill Withers was a legendary American singer-songwriter known for his soulful voice and poignant lyrics. A three-time GRAMMY Award winner, Withers was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2005, and into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2015 by Stevie Wonder. In 2024, "Ain't No Sunshine" was inducted into the National Recording Registry of the Library of Congress. Withers' songs continue to resonate with audiences of all ages, reflecting the universal themes of love, community, and resilience.

About the Book: Grandma's Hands is a heartfelt picture book that brings Bill Withers' classic song to life. Illustrated by [Illustrator's Name], the book captures the essence of the song's lyrics, celebrating the special bond between grandmothers and their grandchildren. It is available on Grandmashandsbook.com, Amazon.com, BarnesandNoble.com, The Grammy Museum, and The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Museum, among other outlets.

Contact Information: For more information about the event or to schedule an interview with Marcia Withers (wife of Bill Withers and a grandma herself), please contact: Kerith Henderson of Quintessential PR at [email protected] or 310-770-4764

SOURCE Bill Withers