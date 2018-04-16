Billboard Top 10 Jazz Duo, AS IS, to Donate Proceeds of New Album's Title Track, "HERE'S TO LIFE," to International Lyme & Associated Diseases Educational Foundation; Song Featured in ILADEF New Nationwide PSA

Additionally, the song will be featured in the organization's PSA to run throughout the peak Lyme season of May-September on radio stations across America. Entries are now being accepted from Lyme patients for inclusion in the song's upcoming official music video to debut on May 1st, the first day of National Lyme Disease Awareness Month.

Since being diagnosed with Lyme Disease in 2009, Stacey Schulman, along with her husband and musical partner, Alan, have dedicated their musical lives to raising awareness and helping other patients find Lyme expert physicians for treatment.

In 2015, the duo worked with the Global Lyme Alliance, donating all proceeds from their debut album, "A Love Like Ours." Their sophomore CD – "HERE'S TO LIFE" – was released in February 2018 to critical acclaim and commercial success, reaching the Top 10 on Billboard's Traditional Jazz chart. Recorded with a Grammy-winning team of artists and production talent, "HERE'S TO LIFE" remains in steady rotation this spring on jazz stations across the U.S. The album's title track is the couple's gift to the Lyme community, inspiring hope for Lyme patients who struggle daily with chronic illness and the desire to get back to living fully.

Inspired by the awareness and money raised by "A Love Like Ours," AS IS now embarks on an even greater endeavor with "HERE'S TO LIFE," by encouraging current sufferers of Lyme Disease to maintain hope for a cure and submit their life's aspirations for life AFTER Lyme. The duo plans to feature the submissions in their upcoming music video, articulating the senselessness and poignancy of so many promising lives interrupted by the current Lyme epidemic.

"Like so many other Lyme patients, I suffer with this disease chronically because my doctors were not able to identify, test and treat me early enough to prevent the disease from disseminating throughout my body," said Stacey Schulman. "Early detection is critical and we are thrilled that our music will be helping ILADEF continue to expand their physician training and education programs."

To be considered for the music video, Lyme sufferers need to submit a photo of them holding a sign answering the question, "What would you do if your Lyme were cured tomorrow?" AS IS will be accepting submissions on their website – https://www.asisjazz.com/lyme from Monday, April 16 - Friday, April 27th.

"ILADEF offers a unique program whereby medical professionals may spend a week shadowing tick borne disease experts. This successful program is integral to educating doctors around the world about the complexities of tick-borne disease diagnosis and treatment," said Ronald Wilson, MD, President ILADEF. "We're excited to work with AS IS to raise funds for this important program and raise awareness this summer."

About AS IS

AS IS features jazz guitarist Alan Schulman and jazz vocalist Stacey Schulman. Their music is an eclectic mix of tunes that showcases Stacey's versatile vocal stylings and Alan's soulful acoustic and electric jazz guitar playing. Their second CD, "HERE'S TO LIFE," was released to critical acclaim in February, 2018.

About ILADEF

The International Lyme and Associated Diseases Educational Foundation (ILADEF) is a nonprofit, international foundation that promotes medical education and research related to Lyme and associated diseases and supports the educational and research goals of the International Lyme and Associated Diseases Society (ILADS). ILADS is a nonprofit, international, multi-disciplinary medical society, dedicated to the diagnosis and appropriate treatment of Lyme and its associated diseases. ILADS promotes understanding of Lyme through research and education and strongly supports physicians and other health care professionals dedicated to advancing the standard of care for Lyme and its associated diseases.

