Biomass Pellet Market â€"Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027

Segmented By Source (Industrial Waste & Co-product, Agriculture Residue, Food Waste, Energy Crops, Virgin Lumber, and others), By Type (Wood Pellets, Agri Pellets, Torrefied Pellets, and Others), By Application (Power Generation, Industrial Heating, Residential Heating, and Others), By Region



Global biomass pellet market is expected to grow at a robust pace in the forecast period, 2022-2027.The demand from the power industry, which is expected to boost the consumption of biomass pellets, is rising due to biomass pelletsâ€™ ability to generate electricity and heat.



Biomass pellets have high density and low moisture content, biomass pellets are made and burnt with a very high combustion efficiency.Agricultural waste, sawdust from wood, and other materials are used to create biomass pellets.



Wood pellets are the prevalent type of pellet fuel and are usually made from compacted sawdust.In power plants and heating facilities, wood pellets are used in place of coal, wood, oil, and gas.



Biomass pellets are sustainable energy sources that might displace fossil fuels such as coal or natural gas as a source of electric energy, which is thought to affect the market for biomass pellets.



Clean and Renewable Biomass Pellet Fuel Driving The Market

A biomass pellet is a biofuel made from organic matter and biomass, including wood waste and sawdust.Biomass pellet is a cost-effective, clean-burning, and renewable fuel.



It significantly reduces carbon emission and pollution rate and improves the thermal value of biomass waste during the burning process.Biomass pellets emit the lowest greenhouse gases; hence it is not harmful for the environment.



These pellets are used as a substitute for coal in power plant, for heating boilers to reduce global warming.

Growing public awareness regarding the environment is the primary factor influencing market sales.As a result of this change, demand for biofuels and other renewable energy sources such as wind and solar has been robust.



The need for clean energy has grown at an unprecedented rate, especially in industrialized areas such as North America and Europe. Owing to the aspects mentioned above, the market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Government Initiatives and Rising Conventional Energy Prices Promoting Biomass Pellets Sales

Due to depletion of wood & coal in the future, conventional energy costs have already hit record highs and are expected to rise further in the future.As a result, the demand for crude oil has surpassed the supply rate.



For instance, it has been stated that Venezuelaâ€™s oil output has almost halved during the previous few years.This has put a lot of pressure on the nations that import Venezuelan oil and led to regular price changes that impact economies worldwide.



Owing to the above-mentioned factors, economies must diversify their energy sources and employ biofuels instead of traditional fuels, thereby resulting in increased demand for biomass pellets through 2027.

Biomass pellets have the potential to be a significant source of energy, given the advantages that biomass has to offer.The most crucial factor is that biomass pellets are broadly accessible, renewable, and carbon neutral.



Owing to these reasons, most governments around the world have introduced several policies and investments to encourage using biomass-based energy sources such as biomass pellets.For instance, North Americaâ€™s 2019 Biomass Thermal Utilization Act (BTU Act) seeks to acknowledge and promote the financial and environmental advantages of fuels and energy sources produced from biomass.



This law offers home and business applications using clean wood heating systems a 15% to 30% rebate.

High Cost of Manufacturing

Low energy density and challenging land acquisition for harvesting and storage are all problems with biomass pellets.Therefore, biomass pre-treatment method is very expenses and small industries, and organizations might not be able to hold.



Since In addition, wood sawdust or other pulverized woody products are used to make wood pellets, a renewable energy source.To cut greenhouse gas emissions from electricity production, they are co-fired in coal-based power plants and mono-fired in coal power plants that have been converted.



However, the market expansion for biomass pellets may be hampered by the high cost of raw materials, such as wood pellets.

Market Segmentation

Global biomass pellet market is segmented into source, type, and application.Based on source, the market is divided into industrial waste & co-product, agriculture residue, food waste, energy crops, virgin lumber, and others.



Based on type, the market is segmented into wood pellets, agri pellets, torrefied pellets, and others.Based on application, the market is divided into power generation, industrial heating, residential heating, and others.



In 2019, total primary energy consumption of the US was about 100 quadrillion British thermal units (Btu). The U.S. total primary energy use was about 17% of the total world primary energy consumption of about 604 quadrillions Btu in 2019. Biomass pellets are mostly consumed in the United States. In terms of energy usage, it was in the top 3 developed economies. Since environmental problems and their impact is projected to result in increased investment in renewable energy sector. A number of efforts launched by the American government to promote the use of ecologically friendly goods in the country are also projected to boost demand for biomass pellets throughout the course of the forecast period.

Market players

Major market players in the global biomass pellet market are New England Wood Pellet, Drax Group Plc, Forest Energy Corporation, Energex Corporation, International Woodfuels LLC, Buhler AG, Enviva, Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, Sumitomo Corporation, and An Viet Phat Group.



