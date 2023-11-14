Black Friday Special: "Mom's Choice" Award-Winner "Kangaroo Cravings" Learn-to-Read Game Is Ideal for Holiday Gift Giving

News provided by

Clever Noodle

14 Nov, 2023, 08:46 ET

Clever Noodle's expert-endorsed, science-backed innovation is helping close the literacy gap

WASHINGTON, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parents searching for a memorable, meaningful and most of all fun gift this Black Friday/Cyber Monday need to hop over to Kangaroo Cravings from Clever Noodle.  The only learn-to-read game based on brain science, the game is endorsed by the nation's top literacy experts! The 2023 Mom's Choice Awards Gold Winner in the Educational Games category is 20% off during the biggest shopping weekend of the year at Amazon.com and www.clevernoodle.com.  

Continue Reading
Kangaroo Cravings Learn-to-Read Game. Ages 4-9.
Laugh your way to literacy with Kangaroo Cravings.
Seamlessly blending entertainment and education, evidence-based Kangaroo Cravings is a dynamic, interactive board game that improves word recognition, memory, concentration, and self-esteem by helping children learn over 300 high-frequency "sight words" essential for building reading fluency. Players move their kangaroo game pieces along a colorful path acting out silly, multi-sensory movements that promote both laughter and learning. Kangaroo Cravings supports a wide range of learners, with beginner and more challenging categories, enabling advanced students to play along with those with learning differences, such as dyslexia, autism, ADHD and processing disorders.

Kid-tested, kid-approved Kangaroo Cravings is:

  • Fun and high-energy: Kids are so busy laughing, they don't even realize they are learning!
  • Screen-free: Unplugged play the whole family can enjoy together.
  • Science-based: based on the proven brain science of how kids learn to read and setting them up for long-term success.
  • Portable: The game is designed for play at home, in the classroom or on the go with the Kangaroo Cravings to Go travel pack.

"I know what kids need to learn to read," says Gina Sandrzyk, first grade teacher and national literacy expert. "Kangaroo Cravings is awesome. My students want to keep playing. It makes me so happy to see them moving, laughing and learning. Every teacher in America needs to throw away flashcards and use this game instead!"

Developed by founder and educator Jacquelyn Davis to help her own child who struggled with reading during the pandemic, Kangaroo Cravings was recently featured on Good Morning America. Clever Noodle games are available on Amazon or at www.clevernoodle.com.  

About Clever Noodle

We make games to help children of all abilities learn to read by combining the evidence-based Science of Reading with the power of play. We are a woman-founded, mom-led team working to build a future where every child learns to read, one game at a time. Equity and access is built into the company's founding as we partner with education and literacy nonprofit organizations nationwide to ensure every child – regardless of income or learning abilities – has access to our educational games. Join us in supporting evidenced-based literacy solutions that leverage the power of play at www.clevernoodle.com.

Media Contact
Keri Schoenbrun, Clever Noodle, 1 703-626-3274, [email protected]

SOURCE Clever Noodle

