Blood in Blood Out Star Damian Chapa to direct "Unchaseable'' Staring Chinese American Star Crystal J. Huang and Golden Globe Winner Stacy Keach in a Thriller Involving Murder and Betrayal in a LGBT Ballroom Dancing Story That Focuses on Two Women with a Hidden Secret of a Thin Lined Love and Hate Affair

LOS ANGELES, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The lead actress Crystal J. Huang has appeared in numerous award winning plays and films. Ms Huang had a starring role in the award winning drama play production of the acclaimed Chinese American film "The Joy-Luck Club."

Unchaseable also stars Damian Chapa who starred in a lead role as iconic character "Miklo Velka" in Taylor Hackford's "Blood in Blood Out" and starring along with Kylie Minogue as Ken in "Street Fighter". Chapa also Directed and stared as iconic Marlon Brando in a biopic of the late actor in "Brando Unauthorized".

Ms Huang performing Damian Chapa attending the Brando Unauthorized premiere.

Stacy Keach who recently was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame joins the cast of Unchaseable. The film shall expose the beauty and intensity of ballroom dancing in depth for the first time on an International scale through the art of film.

World renowned ballroom dancing partners Andrea Faraci and Iveta Pauryte are attached to the project as well.

The couple has represented USA in the International Standard Ballroom style.

The film will be released in early 2022.

