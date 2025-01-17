Blue Square X Debuts 92-Inch and 105" Ultra-Wide 5K Display for Unparalleled Visual Performance

Expanding the Boundaries of Visual Experiences for Collaboration and Immersive Content

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Square X , a leader in cutting-edge display solutions, proudly unveils the Vivid X 92-inch and 105-inch, ultra-wide 5K commercial display. Designed to redefine productivity and captivate audiences, the Vivid BSXV92LCD5K (92") and BSXV105LCD4K (105") combine corporate collaboration capabilities with immersive digital signage functionality. Featuring a 21:9 aspect ratio and 33% more screen space than traditional 16:9 displays, this groundbreaking display delivers vibrant visuals, seamless integration, and exceptional reliability, ensuring it stands out as the ultimate solution for diverse environments.

The Next Generation of Visual Immersion and Collaboration

The Vivid X ultra-wide 5K displays revolutionize visual communication with its expansive ultra-wide format and stunning 5K resolution. Perfect for immersive digital signage, it delivers breathtaking clarity and rich colors, making it ideal for captivating showrooms, engaging lobbies, and dynamic retail spaces. For corporate environments, it integrates seamlessly with major video conferencing platforms like Microsoft Teams and Zoom, enabling simultaneous display of remote attendees, content, and chat on a single screen.

Unmatched Performance and Versatility

Engineered for continuous 24/7 operation, the display ensures reliable performance even in the most demanding settings. Its flexible design supports both landscape and portrait orientations, while the ultra-thin bezel delivers modern sophistication. Advanced connectivity options, including USB-C, HDMI, and RS232, enhance compatibility, and an optional Wi-Fi module provides seamless wireless integration.

"Our Vivid X ultra-wide 5K displays exemplifies our dedication to delivering solutions that truly expand the experience for both corporate users and creative professionals," said Yitzy Shapiro, COO at Blue Square X. "From enhancing collaboration in boardrooms to crafting immersive visuals for real estate showrooms, retail, and public spaces, this display establishes a new standard for innovation and versatility."

Key Features of the ultra-wide 5K displays:

Expansive Ultra-Wide 21:9 Format : 33% more screen space for immersive visuals and enhanced multitasking.

: 33% more screen space for immersive visuals and enhanced multitasking. Stunning 5K UHD Resolution : Exceptional clarity and rich detail for captivating visual experiences.

: Exceptional clarity and rich detail for captivating visual experiences. Seamless Collaboration : Optimized for Microsoft Teams and Zoom, enabling dynamic and productive meetings.

: Optimized for Microsoft Teams and Zoom, enabling dynamic and productive meetings. Flexible Orientation : Supports landscape and portrait modes for versatile installations.

: Supports landscape and portrait modes for versatile installations. 24/7 Reliability : Commercial-grade performance for continuous operation.

: Commercial-grade performance for continuous operation. Streamlined Connectivity : USB-C one-cable solution for power, data, and multimedia, plus advanced options like RS232 and IP control.

: USB-C one-cable solution for power, data, and multimedia, plus advanced options like RS232 and IP control. Elegant Design : Sleek frame with ultra-thin bezels for a modern aesthetic.

: Sleek frame with ultra-thin bezels for a modern aesthetic. Wi-Fi Connectivity: Optional module enables seamless wireless access and hotspot functionality.

Built for the Future of Visual Communication

The Vivid X ultra-wide 5K displays reimagines how displays can elevate communication and engagement in corporate, retail, and creative spaces. From immersive 3D floor plans to seamless video conferencing, this display is more than a screen—it's a gateway to unforgettable experiences.

About Blue Square X

Blue Square X is a digital experience innovation company that transforms imagination into reality by fusing powerful storytelling, art, cutting-edge technology, and architecture. With operations in New York and Miami, they specialize in crafting captivating and immersive visual experiences across a wide range of industries. Blue Square X's focus on cutting-edge technology and innovation drives business growth and enhances customer experiences.

