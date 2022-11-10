BNESIM has been awarded the title of "World's Best Travel SIM Provider" at the World Travel Tech Awards for the third time.

Integration with Apple among a host of new announcements and feature upgrades

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BNESIM, the global telecom innovator creating anytime, anywhere eSIM solutions for global travelers, has been elected the best SIM provider in the world for travelers.

Previously, BNESIM has been awarded the title of "World's Leading Travel Communications Provider" back-to-back at the World Travel Awards 2019 and 2020 and received the same nomination at the World Travel Awards in 2018 and 2021.

BNESIM Awarded World’s Best Travel SIM Provider

On October 23rd, 2022 BNESIM received the famous World Travel Awards statuette for World's Best SIM Provider at the Ritz Carlton in Amman, Jordan.

This award is voted on by the public, meaning that BNESIM was voted to be the most popular out of all the Travel SIM Providers finalists, including Flexiroam, GoSim, and TravelSim.

Designed for today's global citizens, BNESIM offers a one-stop communication solution to Gen Z nomads and other international travelers. It does away with complicated zoning laws, surcharges, and roaming taxes to offer a one-stop easy mobile data service without hidden tariffs. 200 plus countries are covered by a choice of 60,000 plus data plans to put adventure back into travel and keep users connected all the time.

The telecom operator has recently announced a partnership with Apple, with BNE eSIM integrated with Apple iOS. BNE's connectivity solutions will also be sold through Apple's sales channels, allowing tourism players to use BNESIM as a data enabler within their websites or apps.

Speaking at the Awards ceremony, BNESIM CEO Luca Mattei said: "We are delighted to have been recognized at the World Travel Awards as the world's best travel SIM for the third year running. This award is a testament to our goal of setting our users free to surf the world with any time, anywhere, data connectivity. We are also proud to have been chosen as a partner by Apple, which will help us serve other tourism businesses with data solutions more effectively. BNESIM is constantly upgrading its services and features to ensure travelers get access to incredible features at competitive prices."

2022 has been a year of expansion and upgrades for BNESIM, with the telecom innovator introducing new features such as self-configuring global eSIMs, worldwide VPNs, and video rooms available within the Virtual SIM app. BNESIM has also enhanced its international calls voice features and launched Infinity data plans to allow users to surf the world without limits. Other BNESIM features include encrypted conversations and free on-net calls and SMSs.

BNESIM is the most modern approach to International Communications for people, companies, and things, your one-stop solution for data eSIM and SIM cards, voice, phone numbers, video conference rooms, SMS, and IoT.

Started in 2017 as a travel SIM card and app for travelers, BNESIM became certified as a global Apple eSIM provider in 2022, and it continues expanding its services to new eSIM technologies and professionals and enterprises who can now benefit from features such as conference rooms, enhanced voice mail, and call reports, worldwide toll-free and mobile numbers, call blocking and barring, voice and data pool, and many more features to help professionals and enterprises do business.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1944179/WTA_BNESIM.mp4

Contact:

BNESIM

Mariangela Guerra

[email protected]

17/F, Bonham Trade Centre 48 Bonham Strand NO: 5, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong

