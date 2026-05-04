Board-Certified Dermatologist Sounds the Alarm on Skin Cancer Detection Gap: "We're Missing What Matters"

TUCSON, Ariz., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skin cancer awareness campaigns have long focused on sunscreen and prevention, but according to board-certified dermatologist Dr. Michael Christopher, that conversation is missing a critical piece: detection.

"Most people assume if something looks like cancer, it will be obvious," said Dr. Christopher. "That's not reality. Most melanomas I identify are unknown to the patient and would be missed by both patients and clinicians."

Practicing in Arizona, one of the highest-risk states for skin cancer, Dr. Christopher is identifying significantly more melanomas than the state average, often catching cancers that would likely be missed in a standard exam. His approach centers on dermoscopy, a non-invasive tool that allows physicians to visualize structures beneath the skin not visible to the naked eye.

In Arizona alone, more than 3,150 invasive melanoma cases were reported in a single year, with incidence rates continuing to rise. While many cases are diagnosed early, that depends on whether they are actually detected.

"Our current system does a good job identifying obvious melanoma," he said. "But many melanomas cannot be seen with the naked eye and can appear normal to clinicians. If you're not closely evaluating every mole using dermoscopy, you will miss it."

Dr. Christopher points to a gap in training and standardization for skin checks. Dermoscopy is widely recognized as a more advanced diagnostic tool, yet it is not consistently emphasized in training or used in routine exams.

He recently treated a 21-year-old patient with a tiny spot that did not raise concern visually but was identified as melanoma through dermoscopic evaluation.

"This is exactly the kind of case that keeps me up at night," he said. "Young, healthy, no obvious warning signs. Without the right tool and the knowledge to use it, that cancer walks out the door undetected."

He is also urging a shift in how patients think about skin checks, especially heading into peak sun-exposure months.

"People are diligent about sunscreen on vacation, but don't think about what happens after," he said. "A skin check shouldn't be reactive. It should be routine, like a dental cleaning or a mammogram."

Dr. Christopher's Key Skin Cancer Awareness Tips:

Don't rely on appearance alone

Schedule a full-body skin check annually

Pay attention to any new or changing spot

Ask if your dermatologist uses dermoscopy

With Skin Cancer Awareness Month underway, Dr. Christopher is encouraging both patients and providers to rethink what an effective skin exam actually looks like.

"We've done a great job educating people about the ABCDEs of melanoma," he said. "Now we need a more honest conversation about what it takes to identify skin cancer earlier." As skin cancer rates continue to rise, he warns that relying on visual checks alone may leave cancers undetected.

About Dr. Michael Christopher

Dr. Michael Christopher is a board-certified dermatologist based in Arizona with a focus on early melanoma detection using advanced dermoscopy. His work centers on identifying cancers often missed in standard exams and raising awareness around gaps in current skin cancer screening practices.

Media Contact: Jenn Jimenez, [email protected]

SOURCE Dr. Michael Christopher