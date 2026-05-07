In partnership with Maestro Tequilero Enrique de Colsa, The Lost Explorer launches yet another award-winning, additive-free agave spirit – Tequila Reposado.

LOS ANGELES, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In April 2026, The Lost Explorer's Tequila Blanco was named Best in Show Agave Spirit in a blind test judged across 173 entries – it is from this liquid their small-batch Tequila Reposado begins its journey, at the hand of Maestro Tequilero Enrique de Colsa, shaped within the rhythm of nature.

Born from the "World's Best Tequila," The Lost Explorer Unveils their First Aged Agave Expression Post this The Lost Explorer pioneers multi-cask aging with a unique Tequila Reposado layered with depth. 100% Blue Weber Agave. Additive Free.

Already having received a gold medal award from The Spirits Business Global Tequila & Mezcal Masters, The Lost Explorer Tequila Reposado is shaped through a unique blended resting process across three distinct cask types of French and American Oak. This distinctive 4-month aging process shapes the Tequila Reposado's aroma, flavor and texture with remarkable depth and complexity — no additives needed.

Cask 1: Chateau Rieussec's First Growth (Premier Cru) Sauternes Wine – Bordeaux, France

Chateau Rieussec's First Growth (Premier Cru) Sauternes Wine – Bordeaux, France Cask 2: Pedro Ximénex Sherry – Jerez, Spain

Pedro Ximénex Sherry – Jerez, Spain Cask 3: Bourbon Barrel – Kentucky, USA

The American bourbon barrels from Kentucky USA provide structure and balance, anchoring the profile with notes of vanilla, light smoke, and toasted oak. In contrast, Chateau Rieussec's Sauternes wine casks from Bordeaux, France gently shape the spirit, lending a soft, rounded mouthfeel and a lifted aromatic profile that brings subtle floral and honeyed nuances. Finally, the Pedro Ximénez sherry casks from Jerez, Spain add a delicate layer of sweetness and nutty richness, introducing hints of dried fruit and warm spice that complement the agave's natural character. Together, these elements harmonise seamlessly, resulting in an agave-forward tequila that is rounded, expressive, and beautifully balanced.

"Exploring a variety of wood and barrels, I set out to craft a Reposado that builds depth and structure while preserving the true character of the agave — unlocking new layers of flavor and aroma along the way."

- Enrique de Colsa, Maestro Tequilero of The Lost Explorer

At the heart of The Lost Explorer brand lies a deep respect for people, place, and quality. Working closely with local farmers in Jalisco's lowlands, the brand hand-selects the highest quality Blue Weber Agave to craft tequilas that reflect the region's character and its commitment to thoughtful, uncompromising craftsmanship.

"We are thrilled to unveil another tequila as a natural evolution of our agave spirits brand and partnership with Enrique. This launch seeks to celebrate craftsmanship at the highest level, delivering a refined spirit shaped by patience, precision, and passion."

- Gregory Gatti, Chief Executive Officer of The Lost Explorer

Learn where to get your first sip at www.thelostexplorer.com

ABOUT THE LOST EXPLORER:

The Lost Explorer is a multi-award winning House of Agave — an artisanal mezcal and tequila brand rooted in a deep reverence for the land, people, and cultural legacy of Mexico. Guided by the Spirit of Exploration, we craft our spirits in Oaxaca and Jalisco using time-honored methods, shaped by nature, the hand of the Maestro, and the rhythm of time. From Espadín, Tobolá, and Salmiana mezcal to tequila Blanco and Reposado, each expression is slow, wild, and unedited — nothing rushed, nothing added, nothing taken away.

We see agave as a gateway to lifestyle, ritual, and connection where what you drink reflects how you live. Each bottle is an invitation to slow down, step out of routine, and reconnect with what matters — because the spirit of exploration isn't something you find, it's something you remember. Reclaim your explorer.

ABOUT ENRIQUE DE COLSA:

Enrique de Colsa, a distinguished Tequila Master Distiller, with an illustrious, three decades long career, is a revered figure in the world of tequila, known for his unwavering commitment to quality and tradition, as well as his innovative approach, seamlessly fusing heritage with contemporary tastes. De Colsa was the driving force behind renowned tequila brands, where he served as Master Tequilero. Most-notably he took over from Don Julio Gonzalez after his retirement. De Colsa also famously developed prestigious tequilas including pioneering the innovative Cristalino category of tequila. He continues to redefine the tequila landscape and is considered one of its visionaries.

SOURCE The Lost Explorer