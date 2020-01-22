Boston Bruins' David Pastrňák and U.S. National Women's Hockey Team Captain Kendall Coyne Schofield Team up for Dunkin's New "Talkin' Hockey with Pasta and Kendall" Cold Brew Campaign

CANTON, Mass., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Phrases like "Light the Lamp" and "Five Hole" may be familiar to hockey players and fans alike, but thanks to Dunkin's new "Talkin' Hockey with Pasta and Kendall" national advertising campaign, America is getting a hilarious lesson in some of the lesser-known sayings of the sport.

The new campaign from Dunkin', the official U.S. coffee, donut and breakfast sandwich of the National Hockey League, teams Boston Bruins' winger and league-leading goal scorer David Pastrňák – who appeared in a popular national Dunkin' spot last year – with Kendall Coyne Schofield, captain of the U.S. National Women's Hockey Team. In "Chirps," which launched during the Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic®, Pastrňák and Coyne offer their unique take on on-ice jawing, while sipping on icy Dunkin' Cold Brew coffee. Debuting this week is "Sweaters," a discussion about hockey jerseys. In the spot, Pastrňák shows that his knitting skills are on par with scoring ability as he unveils a special sweater for his cup of Dunkin' Cold Brew coffee…followed by a friendship sweater featuring both players that needs to be seen to be believed.

The integrated "Talkin' Hockey with Pasta and Kendall" campaign was developed by BBDO New York, and will appear online and across the brand's various social channels. Click here to see "Chirps" and see here for the new "Sweaters" advertisement.

According to Keith Lusby, Vice President, Media, Dunkin' U.S., "Hockey is a big part of Dunkin's heritage, and our part in keeping the NHL, players, teams, fans and families running all season long underscores that where there's hockey, there's Dunkin'. As we know so well, the sport has it's own special shorthand, and teaming Pasta and Kendall showcases some of the language of the game we love so much, in a fun and uniquely Dunkin' way."

Beginning January 22, Dunkin' fans will have a chance to win their own Dunkin'-branded Cold Brew Cup Sweater, similar to the one featured in the television spot. To enter, fans can take a screenshot of a blank sweater that will be featured in a Dunkin' Instagram story and submit a photo of their own sweater design using the link provided within the Instagram story. Fans should follow Dunkin's Instagram channel for more details.

This weekend, Dunkin' is bringing the "Where There's Hockey, There's Dunkin'" tagline to life at the 2020 Honda NHL® All-Star Game in St. Louis with a special on-site "Dunkin' Fan Café" throughout All-Star Weekend. The ultimate destination for All-Star Game fans, the Dunkin' Fan Café offers the chance to play air and bubble hockey games, get your photo printed on your very own custom Dunkin' donut, enjoy free samples of Dunkin' coffee, hot chocolate or MUNCHKINS® donut hole treats and more.

Dunkin' has maintained a proud history of local partnerships with several prominent NHL franchises, including the Boston Bruins®, Chicago Blackhawks®, Nashville Predators®, New York Rangers®, Philadelphia Flyers®, Tampa Bay Lightning®, Washington Capitals® and more.

To learn more about Dunkin', visit www.DunkinDonuts.com or subscribe to the Dunkin' blog to receive notifications at https://news.dunkindonuts.com/blog.

About Dunkin'

Founded in 1950, Dunkin' is America's favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin' is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced regular/decaf/flavored coffee, donut, bagel and muffin categories. Dunkin' has earned a No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category by Brand Keys for 13 years running. The company has more than 13,000 restaurants in 41 countries worldwide. Based in Canton, Mass., Dunkin' is part of the Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN) family of companies. For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com .

About the NHL

The National Hockey League (NHL®), founded in 1917, consists of 31 Member Clubs, each reflecting the League's international makeup with players from more than 20 countries represented on team rosters, vying for the most cherished and historic trophy in professional sports – the Stanley Cup®. Every year, the NHL entertains more than 670 million fans in-arena and through its partners on national television and radio; more than 151 million followers - league, team and player accounts combined - across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat and YouTube; and more than 100 million fans online at NHL.com. The League broadcasts games in more than 160 countries and territories through its rightsholders including NBC/NBCSN and the NHL Network in the U.S., Sportsnet and TVA in Canada, Viasat in the Nordic Region and CCTV and Tencent in China. The NHL reaches fans worldwide with games available online in every country including via its live and on-demand streaming service NHL.TV™. Fans are engaged across the League's digital assets on mobile devices via the free NHL® App; across nine social media platforms; on SiriusXM NHL Network Radio; and on NHL.com, available in eight languages and featuring unprecedented access to player and team statistics as well as every regular-season and playoff game box score dating back to the League's inception, powered by SAP. The NHL is committed to building healthy and vibrant communities through the sport of hockey by increasing youth participation and engagement; fostering positive family experiences; promoting inclusion, positive culture and leadership; and supporting sustainable community impact.

NHL, the NHL Shield and the word mark NHL Winter Classic are registered trademarks and NHL Stadium Series name and logo are trademarks of the National Hockey League. NHL and NHL team marks are the property of the NHL and its teams. All Rights Reserved.

Media Contact:

Emily Ciantra

Dunkin' Brands

781-737-3184

emily.ciantra@dunkinbrands.com

SOURCE Dunkin’