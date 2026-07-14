BRAND NEW: A COLLECTIVE LAUNCHES "THE RESIDENCY ON MARTHA'S VINEYARD," A PREMIUM THIRD SPACE FOR BLACK AUDIENCES

First-of-its-kind all-day social hub celebrating modern black culture attracts partners from Peloton, Hers, Femme It Forward, & more

EDGARTOWN, Mass., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand New: A Collective today announced the launch of The Residency, a curated platform bringing together leaders across entertainment, wellness, beauty, business,and community, this upcoming August to create a fully programmed, all day social environment. Designed to meet the moment and honor the island's legacy as a gathering place for connection, The Residency will tap into the cultural powerhouse that is Martha's Vineyard from Aug. 11-15, 2026, at The Harborside Inn in Edgartown and Eleven Circuit in Oak Bluffs.

The inaugural Residency will feature a dynamic slate of programming and activations including intimate networking, signature wellness experiences, founder-led panels, curated performances and more with industry-leading partners including Diageo, Peloton, Gold Bond, Atlanta Life, and Hers, with a day curated by their Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jessica Shepherd. Additional brands, talent and programming partners to be announced. As the exclusive spirits partner, Diageo will elevate The Residency through a premium cocktail program featuring Tequila Don Julio, Crown Royal Whisky, Johnnie Walker Scotch Whisky, Bulleit Frontier Whiskey, Smirnoff Vodka, Loyal 9 Cocktails, and non-Alcoholic offerings courtesy of Seedlip and Ritual Zero Proof, thoughtfully integrated across key moments throughout the week. The Residency is also extremely honored to partner with Heather Lowery and Femme It Forward, the music and entertainment platform dedicated to celebrating, educating and empowering women, to bring its famed High Tea and star-studded honorees to the Vineyard for the first-time ever.

Created by Brand New: A Collective, an award-winning, women-owned integrated marketing agency behind conversation-driving activations at Super Bowl, The Met Gala, All-Star Weekend, the US Open, and more, this is their first experiential event franchise- a long time vision of Co-Founders Kellie Pean and Alyssa Convertini-Lindquist.

"In a place with as much legacy as Martha's Vineyard, there has never been a dedicated, premium community hub or social anchor designed intentionally for this audience," said Kellie Pean. "The Residency is about creating lasting cultural impact, by bringing together creativity and culture under one roof. This platform allows opportunities for brands to participate in conversations that extend far beyond a single event."

While launching in Martha's Vineyard, The Residency was intentionally designed as a scalable platform that will expand to other cultural moments worldwide in the years ahead.

The Residency will operate daily from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and is designed to be a constant, with the day unfolding in three distinct rhythms — mornings built for reset and movement, afternoons centered on culture and conversation, and evenings that come alive as the sun sets, all curated to foster meaningful connection through elevated hospitality. The experience is designed to be lived in, not just attended, creating sustained brand integration opportunities and multiple organic touchpoints across a cross-generational audience.

Partnership opportunities remain available for select brands seeking to engage one of the most influential and culturally connected audiences gathering on Martha's Vineyard this summer.

For more information and partnership inquiries, visit https://theresidencybybrandnew.com/ and follow along the journey @theresidencymv.

About Brand New: A Collective

Founded in 2018, Brand New: A Collective is an award-winning, women-owned integrated marketing collective co-founded by Kellie Pean and Alyssa Convertini-Lindquist, with offices in New York and Los Angeles. The agency delivers cultural strategy and integrated marketing solutions across experiential, content creation, talent partnerships and brand strategy.

Brand New operates as a collective of diverse subject-matter experts, challenging the traditional agency structure to deliver bespoke, culturally fluent creative and strategic work. The agency has partnered with brands including HOKA, 1800 Tequila, Jose Cuervo, Nike, REVOLVE, Crown Royal, Smirnoff, USTA, with activations spanning Coachella, Art Basel, the Grammys, Tribeca Film Festival, Super Bowl and New York Fashion Week

For more information, visit www.brandnewacollective.com.

Media Contact:

Pristina Alford

[email protected]

SOURCE Brand New: A Collective