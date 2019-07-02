Bread & Butter Tiny Homes, LLC Introduces "The Tiny House B.I.G. Book, a Beginner's Illustrated Guide to a Complete Tiny House Build"

KITTERY, Maine, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bread and Butter Tiny Homes, LLC introduced the Tiny House B.I.G. Book, a Beginner's Illustrated Guide to a Complete Tiny House Build. With over 800 photographs and illustrations, this 375-page guide presents a step-by-step approach to making your own mini home on wheels, enabling anyone – regardless of experience – to achieve the sanctuary of owning your own home.

"We tried to write a very detailed book that goes into the nuts and bolts of building a tiny house on wheels. There are a lot of resources that focus on inspiration and that is important. But this book walks you through the details of almost every single step of our building process," said Abigail Ross, owner of Bread & Butter Tiny Homes, LLC. "By the end, readers should feel comfortable buying the right trailer and building a sleeping loft. They should feel relaxed putting up trim, picking out a hot water heater or relocating a window."

Tiny house builders often charge equal parts for time and labor. So, by building your own tiny house, an individual can easily save $20-30,000. For those that like their tiny house design, Bread & Butter Tiny Homes, LLC is also including a set of framing plans for their concept: Yonder Tiny House. "Without a background in construction, framing plans can look intimidating. It can be hard to imagine how the lines and numbers on the page will somehow transform into a standing structure," continued Abigail Ross. "But we want readers to gain enough understanding and creative control to be their own foreman. We want them to be able to use our plans, interpret another set of plans, or even design something from scratch." To that end, Bread & Butter has also included access to a 20-minute video that shows how their framing comes together to make a home.

For those looking to develop their knowledge of tiny house design and construction, this resource is available as a spiral-bound book, or for immediate download at: https://www.breadandbuttertinyhomes.com/.

Founded in 2018, Bread and Butter Tiny Homes, LLC is new to the tiny house community, but hoping to join the other amazing organizations offering education to empower others.

