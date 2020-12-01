Breaking Down The Singer Anjalts' "Let's Fly Away" Song

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, multi-instrumentalist, Anjalts, watched the successful launch of SpaceX with its first crew to orbit in May 2020. The SpaceX's new automated spacecraft called the Crew Dragon is a capsule shuttle designed to take people to and from the International Space Station with future ambitions to have a shuttle capable of transporting people to planet Mars.

"The idea of space travel and its' possibilities inspired Anjalts to write the song", says Acen Sinclair of IXOmusic, the Indie label behind her. Anjalts recalls "During this crazy pandemic, I was fortunate to see the historic launch of Space X. Writing "Let's Fly Away" was like seeing that Rocket launch up into the sky carrying two tiny humans into outer space, as far as your eyes can see. It was an incredible reminder of stepping back and seeing the big picture. That yes on earth we have a pandemic, but isn't it a startling reality that we can one day go to Mars making the "Impossible" possible, which vibes with me."

The lyrics takes you on a journey into the dark abyss of space, gravity leading you further into the unknown.

I'm Lost insight

Drifting into you

Forget all this Night

I'm swaying into you

Deep into you

The "you" in the lyrics above refers to deep space and losing yourself to gravity becomes evident as the resounding musical arpeggios creates an almost escaped like feel into an unfamiliar space.

Illusions speak

Telling me the truth

Somehow my heart

Just leaked

& I'm swaying into you

The cosmic brilliance reveals the truth in her heart of where she wants to go. Until the end of the song where she says "Flying away from you" sets the final tone of moving further away from the chaos created on Earth. The buildup of the chorus "Let's Fly Away" at the end is a passionate crescendo and vocal dynamics of this emerging singer's fascination of Space travel.

