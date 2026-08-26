Breakstone's Launches "America's Most Tired" Campaign After New Research Reveals Americans Are Running on Empty

Campaign features new consumer research, an immersive Reset Pod activation in New York City's Union Square, and a chance to win $5,000

CHICAGO, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Breakstone's, a legacy brand of high-quality dairy products, today announced the launch of its America's Most Tired campaign, a new initiative encouraging consumers to press pause on busy schedules through a nationwide sweepstakes and immersive New York City activation.

Breakstone's, a legacy brand of high-quality dairy products, today announced the launch of its America's Most Tired campaign, a new initiative encouraging consumers to press pause on busy schedules through a nationwide sweepstakes and immersive New York City activation.

Behind the campaign is a simple reality: Americans are running on empty. To better understand how nonstop schedules are shaping everyday routines, Breakstone's partnered with Talker Research to survey 2,000 U.S. adults about their experiences with busyness, personal time, and daily habits. The findings reveal that packed schedules are fueling afternoon energy crashes, skipped meals and a reliance on quick fixes. Key findings on The State of Tired include:

The average American hits an energy wall at 2:48 p.m.

Seven in 10 Americans (71%) skip or delay meals because they're too busy, doing so an average of 3.4 times per week.

On especially busy days, Americans rely on an average of 3.2 "quick fixes" to power through, with 29% turning to caffeine and just 21% reaching for a high-protein snack.

While 62% say they know protein is important, they still struggle to incorporate enough into their daily routine.

The findings also underscore a broader opportunity to rethink how Americans approach meals on their busiest days. As packed schedules continue to contribute to skipped meals and missed opportunities to incorporate protein, Breakstone's is spotlighting the role convenient, protein-rich dairy foods can play in helping consumers build more satisfying routines, even on their most tiring of days.

"Breakstone's has always been part of everyday moments, and we wanted to bring that same spirit to a campaign that recognizes how busy life can become," said Amanda Vaal, Director of Brand Marketing at Lactalis Heritage Dairy, a division of Lactalis USA. "Through the Breakstone's America's Most Tired campaign, we're creating a fun and memorable experience that encourages consumers to press pause, take a break, and enjoy a moment for themselves."

To bring the campaign to life, Breakstone's will transform New York City's Union Square into a destination for rest and relaxation on September 1–2 with an immersive activation that meets consumers where they are during the height of lunch rushes and evening commutes. At the heart of the experience is the Breakstone's Reset Pod, a custom-built, interactive retreat where visitors can step away from the city's nonstop pace and take a moment to reset. Consumers will also have the opportunity to sample Breakstone's products, share what they would make more time for through an interactive affirmation wall, capture the moment with an "America's Most Tired" photo opportunity and celebrate the importance of making space for themselves.

As part of the campaign, consumers nationwide can also enter the Breakstone's America's Most Tired Sweepstakes for a chance to win a $5,000 gift card designed to help one winner make time for whatever helps them relax and reset. To enter, consumers can visit Breakstones.com/MostTired from August 25 through September 3, 2026, answer a series of lighthearted questions about the realities of busy everyday life, and sign up with their email address. Everyone who enters will receive a coupon via email for one free Breakstone's Single Cup cottage cheese. Open to legal U.S. residents, 18 years of age or older. See Official Rules for complete details.

For more information about Breakstone's and its full portfolio of dairy products, visit Breakstones.com or follow along on Instagram at @breakstones.

About Breakstone's

Founded in 1882 Breakstone's originated in Manhattan's Lower East Side when two brothers from Lithuania opened a store to bring quality dairy to their neighborhood. With their ideas and a place to hone their dreams, they carefully crafted dairy products their way. 140 years later, the Breakstone's name remains a beacon. Today, we keep the tradition alive providing many ways to enjoy their classic curds. While lifestyles and eating occasions have changed, have stayed tried and true to the Breakstone's brothers' original mission to make high-quality dairy accessible for all. Breakstone's revolutionized the dairy scene once again by introducing cottage cheese in single-serve formats. Whether enjoying it as a snack, whipping it, adding to your favorite recipe for a boost of protein, or enjoying it as a mealtime topper Breakstone's dairy is the little lift under every lid that makes every dish perfect!

Backed by Lactalis Heritage Dairy with a history and expertise rooted in creating world-class award-winning dairy and leading quality standards. Visit: www.breakstones.com

About Lactalis USA

Lactalis USA is committed to enriching lives by producing nutritious and great-tasting dairy products. The company offers an unrivaled house of beloved dairy brands in the United States including Galbani® Italian cheeses, Président® specialty cheeses and gourmet butters, Kraft® brands in natural and grated cheeses, Breakstone's® cottage cheese, ricotta and sour cream, Cracker Barrel® cheese, Black Diamond® cheddar cheese, Parmalat® milk, yogurt brands such as siggi's®, Stonyfield Organic®, Brown Cow™, Green Mountain Creamery®, Mountain High, Yoplait®, Go-Gurt®, :ratio®, Oui® and Karoun®, Gopi®, Arz® and other brands in the ethnic channel.

In the United States the company has approximately 5,000 employees, with 13 manufacturing facilities located in 9 states, and corporate offices in New York City, San Fernando, Calif., Chicago, Ill., Minneapolis, Minn., Buffalo, N.Y. and Bedford, N.H. Lactalis USA is part of Lactalis Group, the world's leading dairy company, a French family business founded in 1933 in Laval, France.

For more information about Lactalis USA's divisions, visit www.lactalisamericangroup.com, www.lactalisheritagedairy.com, www.lactalisyogurtusa.com, www.midwestyogurt.com and www.karouncheese.com. Follow Lactalis USA on Instagram and like us on Facebook.

Terms & Conditions

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A purchase will not increase your chances of winning. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. Promotion runs from August 25, 2026, at 12:00:01 a.m. Central Standard Time ("CST") to September 10, 2026 at 11:59:59 p.m. CST. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States, its territories, and the District of Columbia, who are 18 years of age or the age of majority in their state of residence, excluding employees, officers, or directors of Lactalis Heritage Dairy, Inc. and Brandmovers, Inc., and their respective parents, subsidiaries, affiliates, advertising agencies or partners, and the immediate family of such persons. ARV of Prize: $5,000. Sponsor: Lactalis Heritage Dairy, Inc. See Official Rules at Breakstones.com/MostTired or "link in bio" Instagram for complete details.

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SOURCE Breakstone's