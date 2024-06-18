BREATHE EASY WITH GUARDIAN TECHNOLOGIES' NEW INTELLIGENT 22" TOWER AIR PURIFIER

Enhanced performance meets intelligent features in this new, top-of-the-line air purifier

WEST CHESTER, Pa., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guardian Technologies, a leading pioneer in home air quality products, today introduced its latest innovation to market: the GermGuardian Intelligent 22" Tower Air Purifier. Building upon the success of its best-selling tower air purifier, this new and improved model incorporates premium enhancements that take air purification to the next level.

Guardian Technologies

Designed to deliver peace of mind and create a healthier living environment, the GermGuardian Intelligent 22" Tower Air Purifier elevates how we breathe indoors. Ideal for use in bedrooms, offices, or other similarly sized spaces, it boasts a highly sleek and slim profile with exceptional, high-tech features such as:

Genuine HEPA PURE™ Filtration System: Three layers of protection ensure fresh and clean air, as the HEPA PURE™ filter with 140 pleats captures an impressive 99.97% of airborne germs, viruses, allergens, and particles as small as 0.1 microns.

Three layers of protection ensure fresh and clean air, as the HEPA PURE™ filter with 140 pleats captures an impressive 99.97% of airborne germs, viruses, allergens, and particles as small as 0.1 microns. Zero Ozone Certified Ultraviolet-C : To address any remaining airborne threats, the built-in sanitizing UV-C helps eliminate germs such as Staphylococcus Albus, Escherichia Coli, Aspergillus Niger, and Phi-X174, plus bacteria and mold spores. Zero Ozone Certified, the UV-C 3.5-watt quartz glass bulb is 600% more effective than single LED solutions.

: To address any remaining airborne threats, the built-in sanitizing UV-C helps eliminate germs such as Staphylococcus Albus, Escherichia Coli, Aspergillus Niger, and Phi-X174, plus bacteria and mold spores. Zero Ozone Certified, the UV-C 3.5-watt quartz glass bulb is 600% more effective than single LED solutions. Intellisense™ Technology: For a perpetually clean environment, when in auto mode, the Intellisense indicator continuously monitors air quality an astounding 60 times per minute 24 hours/day, 7 days/week, automatically adjusting fan speed when poor air is detected to quickly regain optimal purification levels.

For a perpetually clean environment, when in auto mode, the Intellisense indicator continuously monitors air quality an astounding 60 times per minute 24 hours/day, 7 days/week, automatically adjusting fan speed when poor air is detected to quickly regain optimal purification levels. Powerful Air Cleaning: Providing rapid and efficient purification, the unit circulates and filters the air in a 743 sq. ft room every 60 minutes or in a 153 sq. ft. room every 12.5 minutes.

Providing rapid and efficient purification, the unit circulates and filters the air in a 743 sq. ft room every 60 minutes or in a 153 sq. ft. room every 12.5 minutes. Odor Elimination: The activated carbon pre-filter helps extend the life of the HEPA filter, traps dust and other large particles, as well as absorbs VOCs and odors from smoking, cooking, and pets.

The activated carbon pre-filter helps extend the life of the HEPA filter, traps dust and other large particles, as well as absorbs VOCs and odors from smoking, cooking, and pets. Customizable Comfort: The simple-to-use display panel has three-speed settings and features including auto-mode and ultra-quiet sleep mode to allow for controlled comfort.

"With a dedication to manufacturing trusted air quality solutions, we're thrilled to introduce this new, standard-setting Intelligent 22" Tower Air Purifier to market," noted Leighann Burke, Business Unit Director for Guardian Technologies at Lasko. "This latest model exemplifies our commitment to enhancing the performance of the products we develop and integrating technologies that will simplify the user experience."

The GermGuardian Intelligent 22" Tower Air Purifier (AC4880G) is now available exclusively at Kohl's, and Target retailing for $129.99.

For more information, please visit lasko.com/collections/germguardian.

About Guardian Technologies

Guardian Technologies is a leader in air quality products dedicated to bringing innovative and effective home environment solutions to the consumer market. Branded under the GermGuardian and PureGuardian names, all Guardian Technologies products are designed and engineered in the USA and undergo stringent scientific testing using reputable and independent labs.

About Lasko

Lasko's Mission is to be a leading home environment products company, providing fans, heaters, air purifiers, humidifiers, home ventilation products, water damage remediation products, and more. Lasko has been engineering and building high-performance home environment products with leading-edge designs in the U.S. and around the world for 116 years. Started in 1906 by Mr. Henry Lasko, the company has grown to an international organization whose products can be found at major retailers and online under the Lasko, Air King, B-Air, and Guardian brands. For more information, please visit Lasko.com.

